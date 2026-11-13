Dr. Matt Lambert: Logan Circle shooter posted report on mould and water issues in condo as 'manifesto' before shooting spree

Dr. Matt Lambert, a respected physician who lived in a $1.1 million condo in Logan Circle, Washington D.C., was identified as the suspect in the shooting Wednesday that killed one and injured five. Lambert was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

General view of the cordoned-off area following a shooting in Washington, DC, US, November 12. (REUTERS)

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Reports say that Lambert was in a legal battle with the building's homeowner's association, called the Metropole Condominium Association, for more than a year. The deceased victim has been identified as the manager of the building, who was shot inside a VIDA Fitness gym. DC's Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that they are investigating the legal dispute between Lambert and the homeowner's association as a possible motive behind the shooting. The incident remains under investigation.

Dr. Matt Lambert's Manifesto

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Dr. Matt Lambert has been providing updates on problems with his condo and the legal fight via an X account called @miceandmold, the New York Post reported. He alleged in the lawsuit filed in March 2025 that repair work in the building led to mould growth and water leakage in his apartment.

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Deep Dive What did Dr. Matt Lambert post as his manifesto before the Logan Circle shooting? An X account linked to Lambert shared an engineer’s report about the condo building. He captioned it, “My manifesto is an engineering report.” What did the engineering report say about Matt Lambert’s condo? The report referred to suspected microbial growth and water intrusion. Lambert had alleged that repair work in the building led to mould and water leakage in his apartment. Was Matt Lambert’s dispute with the condo association a possible motive for the shooting? Police said they were investigating Lambert’s conflict with the Metropole Condominium Association as a possible motive. Reports said the dispute involved condo repairs, mould and water issues; the investigation was ongoing.

Minutes before shots rang out at the VIDA Fitness gym on Wednesday afternoon, the X account linked to Dr. Matt Lambert posted an engineer's report on the building showing "suspected microbial growth" and "water intrusion" in his condo. It shows that Lambert would be handed a "hefty" bill for the repair work on the walls due to the damages.

“My manifesto is an engineering report,” Lambert wrote from the account, sharing a screenshot of the report.

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Also read: Shooter kills one, injures several before turning the gun on himself near White House in Washington D.C.

DC mass shooting: What to know

MPD's interim police chief Jeff Carroll said that Dr. Matt Lambert first shot a victim fatally inside the gym. He then came outside and started shooting at random. Brooke Pinto, the Council Member of Ward 2 in D.C., said that only the shooting inside the gym appeared to be targeted.

Dr. Lambert then went inside the building, tried to set fire to it, fired a few shots in the hallway, before eventually barricading himself inside his apartment on the seventh floor.

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Lambert was on call with responding deputies who were negotiating the situation. However, at one point, they heard a gunshot after which the phone line went silent. The police then entered the building and found the suspect deceased with a gunshot wound to the head.

Dr. Matt Lambert was first identified by NBC4 Washington, citing two federal officials.