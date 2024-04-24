‘Drive an FSD if you want to buy Tesla stock’, Elon Musk's advice to investors

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc., made it crystal clear to investors, Tesla is now focused on becoming an artificial intelligence (AI) company and if they want to buy Tesla stocks they should consider driving the FSD to understand the company better. Tesla's Elon Musk has a message for investors, ‘Tesla is now an artificial intelligence company’(via REUTERS)

Elon Musk's daring call out to investors

During the carmaker's first-quarter earnings call on Tuesday, Musk emphasized that those who doubt Tesla's ability to achieve autonomy may not be the right fit for investing in the company. He confidently stated that Tesla is on track to solve the autonomy challenge.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

If somebody doesn’t believe Tesla’s is going solve to autonomy, I think they should not be an investor in the company,” Musk said Tuesday during the carmaker’s first-quarter earnings call. “But we will. And we are.”

Musk dedicated much of his talk and the Q&A session to highlighting Tesla's autonomous vehicle and AI initiatives. He reiterated the company's vision of operating a massive fleet of electric vehicles (EVs) equipped with autonomous capabilities and blaming the challenges in EV adoption as the real reason behind the sluggish performance.

Also Read: Tesla releases Q1 results

Hear Elon Musk during Tesla's Q1 Earnings Call

Musk stressed the importance of experiencing FSD firsthand for anyone considering investing in Tesla. He urged investors to test drive the latest version of FSD, emphasizing that understanding Tesla's technology is crucial for informed investment decisions.

“I strongly recommend that anyone who is thinking about the Tesla stock, should really drive FSD (Full Self Driving) 12.3. It is impossible to understand the company if you do not do this.”

Tesla also disclosed plans for a dedicated robotaxi as part of its future product lineup, with more details set to be revealed in August. The company aims to revolutionize vehicle manufacturing with its innovative "unboxed" production strategy, intended to significantly reduce assembly costs.

“Our purpose-built robotaxi product will continue to pursue a revolutionary ‘unboxed’ manufacturing strategy,” Tesla said, referring to its planned new vehicle production system intended to slash assembly costs in half.

In addition, Musk hinted at expanding Tesla's self-driving capabilities by discussing potential licensing agreements with other automakers for its Full Self Driving (FSD) features. FSD, an advanced driver-assistance system, requires drivers to remain attentive with their hands on the steering wheel.