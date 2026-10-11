Duplin County, NC tornado update: Radar shows possible rotation near Beulaville, Chinquapin and Wallace

A tornado warning is in effect for south-central Duplin County, North Carolina, until 2:15 p.m. EDT. Radar confirmed a tornado near Wallace, moving northeast at 25 mph, with Chinquapin, Greenevers and Teachey in its path.

Tornado warning issued for Duplin County, North Carolina. (Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Radar also indicated a significant tornado near Greenevers. Residents in the warned area should seek shelter immediately in an interior room on the lowest floor, away from windows.

Tornado remains on the ground in North Carolina

A large tornado was reported continuing across Duplin, Jones, Lenoir and Onslow counties in North Carolina, moving past Beulaville and Potters Hill toward Pleasant Hill. The tornado warning was extended until 2:45 p.m. EDT.

Residents in Pink Hill, Hargetts Crossroads and Sarecta were urged to seek shelter immediately in an interior room on the lowest floor, away from windows.

Also Read: Tornado touchdown in Clayton, NC? Latest radar as warnings issued for Johnston and Wake counties

Tornado reported causing damage near Chinquapin and Beulaville

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The National Weather Service reported a radar-confirmed tornado on the ground and “doing damage” near Chinquapin and Beulaville, North Carolina. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The National Weather Service reported a radar-confirmed tornado on the ground and “doing damage” near Chinquapin and Beulaville, North Carolina. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Residents in both communities were urged to seek shelter immediately as the dangerous storm continued to threaten the area. People were advised to move to an interior room on the lowest floor, away from windows.

(More updates awaited…)

Deep Dive Did radar confirm a tornado in Duplin County near Wallace? The update says radar confirmed a tornado near Wallace, moving northeast at 25 mph. Radar also indicated a significant tornado near Greenevers. Which Duplin County communities were in the tornado's path? Chinquapin, Greenevers and Teachey were listed as being in the tornado's path. The warning covered south-central Duplin County. Where should residents shelter during the Duplin County tornado warning? Seek shelter immediately in an interior room on the lowest floor, away from windows. The warning was in effect until 2:15 p.m. EDT.