Duplin County, NC tornado update: Radar shows possible rotation near Beulaville, Chinquapin and Wallace

A tornado warning is in effect for south-central Duplin County, North Carolina, until 2:15 p.m. EDT. Radar confirmed a tornado near Wallace, moving northeast at 25 mph, with Chinquapin, Greenevers and Teachey in its path.
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Radar also indicated a significant tornado near Greenevers. Residents in the warned area should seek shelter immediately in an interior room on the lowest floor, away from windows.
Tornado remains on the ground in North Carolina
A large tornado was reported continuing across Duplin, Jones, Lenoir and Onslow counties in North Carolina, moving past Beulaville and Potters Hill toward Pleasant Hill. The tornado warning was extended until 2:45 p.m. EDT.
Residents in Pink Hill, Hargetts Crossroads and Sarecta were urged to seek shelter immediately in an interior room on the lowest floor, away from windows.
Residents in both communities were urged to seek shelter immediately as the dangerous storm continued to threaten the area. People were advised to move to an interior room on the lowest floor, away from windows.
(More updates awaited…)
Deep Dive
Did radar confirm a tornado in Duplin County near Wallace?
The update says radar confirmed a tornado near Wallace, moving northeast at 25 mph. Radar also indicated a significant tornado near Greenevers.
Which Duplin County communities were in the tornado's path?
Chinquapin, Greenevers and Teachey were listed as being in the tornado's path. The warning covered south-central Duplin County.
Where should residents shelter during the Duplin County tornado warning?
Seek shelter immediately in an interior room on the lowest floor, away from windows. The warning was in effect until 2:15 p.m. EDT.
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.