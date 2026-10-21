eBay layoffs 2026: Company to cut 1,000 jobs in second round of workforce reductions

Online marketplace eBay will lay off approximately 1,000 employees as part of a plan to simplify its operations and focus on its fastest-growing business areas. The cuts will affect about 9% of its workforce, a company spokesperson confirmed to CNBC.

eBay plans to cut 1,000 jobs in its second round of layoffs in 2026. (Unsplash)

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eBay said it is reducing jobs to make sure its teams and resources are focused on its main business priorities. The company wants to make better use of its resources as it works to take advantage of future growth opportunities.

eBay job cuts and hiring plans

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Despite the job cuts, eBay said it will continue to hire people for roles that support its business plans. The company wants to focus on jobs that match its main goals. eBay had around 12,300 employees worldwide in December 2025. The latest cuts will affect about 1,000 employees, or 9% of its workforce, according to CNBC.

Reuters first reported the job cuts on Wednesday, October 21. The report cited an internal memo sent by eBay CEO Jamie Iannone to employees. In the memo, Iannone said the company's plans were working. He also explained why eBay needed to decide where to focus its money and resources.

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In the memo, Iannone said eBay needed to make thoughtful choices about where it directs its attention and investments to take advantage of future opportunities. He wrote, “Continuing to capture the significant opportunity ahead requires us to make thoughtful choices about where we focus and invest,” according to the memo seen by Reuters.

eBay's second round of layoffs in 2026

The latest job cuts come after eBay laid off about 6% of its workforce in February 2026. That round affected around 800 employees. eBay has been cutting jobs in recent years to make its operations simpler. At the same time, the company has been spending more money on artificial intelligence (AI), according to CNBC.

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Earlier in 2026, eBay bought Depop from Etsy. Depop is an online platform where people can buy and sell used clothes. It is popular among Gen Z and millennial customers. The deal was worth $1.4 billion and was completed in July 2026, according to Etsy.

Despite the job cuts, eBay's shares rose by about 1% on Wednesday morning. This shows how the company's stock performed during that trading period.