Live Nation expands concert hall development as live music demand grows across the US and global markets

Live Nation is expanding its business by building its own concert halls. The company, which has promoted and organised concerts around the world for decades, is now focusing on designing and developing its own venues. It wants to fill gaps in the market where suitable concert halls are not available and improve the experience of watching live music. Live Nation expands concert hall development as global demand for live music grows. (Pexel/Representative image) (Pexel)

The company wants to invest in venues for the long term. Live Nation has described its new projects as a “meaningful, long term investment.” Its goal is to create concert spaces that meet the needs of artists and fans while offering a better live music experience, according to Fast Company.

Live Nation expands concert venue business Live Nation has grown into one of the world's biggest live entertainment companies. The company has also been building a portfolio of concert venues over the years. Along with promoting concerts and selling tickets, Live Nation has quietly expanded its presence in venue development. Its projects include new concert halls and the renovation of existing entertainment spaces.

The company says ticket sales are growing by more than 10% year over year. This growth adds to the financial opportunity for Live Nation as it expands its network of concert venues. Owning venues allows it to benefit from demand for live music in more ways than just promoting shows, according to Fast Company.

Live music demand grows worldwide The company says demand for live music is growing faster than venue infrastructure in some markets. “As demand for live music continues to grow globally, venue infrastructure hasn’t always kept pace,” said Jordan Zachary, global president of venues at Live Nation. He said the company is looking to expand in important markets where artists want to perform and fan demand is strong, but suitable venues are missing, according to Fast Company.

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Live Nation opens new concert halls in 2026 Live Nation has increased the pace of its venue development in 2026. The company has opened several new venues during the year as part of its expansion plans. One of its latest projects is the Truth, a concert hall in Nashville, Tennessee, which opened in October 2026.

The Truth can accommodate 4,400 people. The venue was designed to serve a part of Nashville's concert market that has fewer options. Although the city has many music venues, there are limited spaces between the size of a theatre and a large arena.

Live Nation targets gaps in concert venue market Live Nation believes similar gaps exist in other cities, too. David Codiga, president of Blueprint Studio, said that almost any market in the US and even international markets could have gaps in its venue options. However, he clarified that the company is not trying to address every gap. Instead, identifying these missing venue types is the starting point for its development plans.

Live Nation's future growth will depend partly on how well its new venues meet market needs. With live music attracting millions of fans and the company reporting billions of dollars in quarterly concert revenue, venue development offers another way to expand its business.