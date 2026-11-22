A dramatic video showing the capture of Mexican drug lord Fausto “Chapo Isidro” Meza Flores has emerged after a deadly military operation in Sinaloa that killed 11 people during Firday's operation. There are also four Mexican soldiers Among the 11 killed people, authorities said.

Members of the army check a burned truck blocking the Mexican Federal Highway 15 following the capture of Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as "El Chapo Isidro", in Guasave, Sinaloa state, REUTERS/Jose Betanzos (REUTERS) more less

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The raid targeted one of Mexico’s and the FBI's top 10 most wanted criminal figures.

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Mexican authorities carried out the operation using a joint force involving the Mexican Army, National Guard special forces, Mexican Air Force and US intelligence support, including agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), according to officials.

Deep Dive How was El Chapo Isidro tracked and captured in Guasave? Mexican authorities used intelligence, intercepted communications and drone surveillance to track Meza Flores to a house in Guasave. Special forces used diversionary operations before entering the area and capturing him. What role did the US play in the operation to capture El Chapo Isidro? US agencies provided intelligence support, including drone surveillance, as part of weeks of coordination with Mexican authorities. Mexican security forces carried out the operation and captured Meza Flores. How many people were killed or arrested in the raid on El Chapo Isidro? Four Mexican soldiers and seven suspected cartel members were killed in the exchange of fire. Authorities said eight alleged cartel associates were arrested during the operation.

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The perp-walk footage

Authorities said troops first established security perimeters around the area before moving inside to capture Meza Flores.

Mexican authorities released footage showing Meza Flores being escorted out of a damaged compound in Guasave, Sinaloa, with his hands behind his back in handcuffs.

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{{^usCountry}} Armed special forces soldiers surrounded the alleged cartel leader as they moved him through the site following Friday’s operation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Armed special forces soldiers surrounded the alleged cartel leader as they moved him through the site following Friday’s operation. {{/usCountry}}

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The footage showed one soldier holding the back of Meza-Flores’ neck while forcing his head down as he was led away from the compound.

Additional videos also showed the suspected cartel leader and alleged associates being taken across an airport tarmac to board a military aircraft.

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Also read: Drug kingpin El Chapo Isidro learned the ropes in Juárez cartel, mostly stayed in the shadows

Gun battle leaves soldiers and cartel members dead

The operation began with a coordinated approach by Mexican security forces around the compound in Guasave, according to Mexico’s Ministry of National Defense.

The raid turned violent as alleged cartel members resisted the operation with gunfire and explosives. Military helicopters, including UH-60M Black Hawk aircraft, were deployed during the raid, according to officials.

The Ministry of National Defense said four Mexican Army soldiers were killed during the confrontation. Seven suspected cartel members also died in the exchange of fire.

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“Unfortunately, due to the fierce resistance put up by members of that criminal group to prevent their leader’s capture, 4 outstanding members of the Mexican Army’s regular infantry forces, who were traveling to reinforce security in the municipality of Guasave, Sin., were killed,” the agency said.

The ministry expressed condolences to the families of the fallen troops. Authorities said no civilians were injured during the operation.

Eight alleged cartel associates were arrested during the operation, including people described by authorities as close members of Meza-Flores’ organisation.

Among those detained were German N., identified as Meza-Flores’ cousin and alleged second-in-command, and Jose N., described as his brother-in-law and alleged financial operator. The suspects were transferred to Mexico City, authorities said.