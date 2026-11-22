A dramatic video showing the capture of Mexican drug lord Fausto “Chapo Isidro” Meza Flores has emerged after a deadly military operation in Sinaloa that killed 11 people during Firday's operation. There are also four Mexican soldiers Among the 11 killed people, authorities said.
The raid targeted one of Mexico’s and the FBI's top 10 most wanted criminal figures.
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Mexican authorities carried out the operation using a joint force involving the Mexican Army, National Guard special forces, Mexican Air Force and US intelligence support, including agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), according to officials.
Deep Dive
How was El Chapo Isidro tracked and captured in Guasave?
What role did the US play in the operation to capture El Chapo Isidro?
How many people were killed or arrested in the raid on El Chapo Isidro?
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The perp-walk footage
Authorities said troops first established security perimeters around the area before moving inside to capture Meza Flores.
Mexican authorities released footage showing Meza Flores being escorted out of a damaged compound in Guasave, Sinaloa, with his hands behind his back in handcuffs.
Armed special forces soldiers surrounded the alleged cartel leader as they moved him through the site following Friday’s operation.{{/usCountry}}
Armed special forces soldiers surrounded the alleged cartel leader as they moved him through the site following Friday’s operation.{{/usCountry}}
The footage showed one soldier holding the back of Meza-Flores’ neck while forcing his head down as he was led away from the compound.
Additional videos also showed the suspected cartel leader and alleged associates being taken across an airport tarmac to board a military aircraft.
Also read: Drug kingpin El Chapo Isidro learned the ropes in Juárez cartel, mostly stayed in the shadows
Gun battle leaves soldiers and cartel members dead
The operation began with a coordinated approach by Mexican security forces around the compound in Guasave, according to Mexico’s Ministry of National Defense.
The raid turned violent as alleged cartel members resisted the operation with gunfire and explosives. Military helicopters, including UH-60M Black Hawk aircraft, were deployed during the raid, according to officials.
The Ministry of National Defense said four Mexican Army soldiers were killed during the confrontation. Seven suspected cartel members also died in the exchange of fire.
“Unfortunately, due to the fierce resistance put up by members of that criminal group to prevent their leader’s capture, 4 outstanding members of the Mexican Army’s regular infantry forces, who were traveling to reinforce security in the municipality of Guasave, Sin., were killed,” the agency said.
The ministry expressed condolences to the families of the fallen troops. Authorities said no civilians were injured during the operation.
Eight alleged cartel associates were arrested during the operation, including people described by authorities as close members of Meza-Flores’ organisation.
Among those detained were German N., identified as Meza-Flores’ cousin and alleged second-in-command, and Jose N., described as his brother-in-law and alleged financial operator. The suspects were transferred to Mexico City, authorities said.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.