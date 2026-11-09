Elon Musk confirms thousands of Cybertruck buyers won't receive their vehicles, Tesla to refund unfulfilled orders

Tesla is preparing to discontinue production of its Cybertruck, with the manufacturing shutdown expected to begin around mid-2027 at the company's facility near Austin, Texas.

Tesla is preparing to discontinue Cybertruck production around mid-2027 and redirect capacity to its autonomous-driving programme. (REUTERS)

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CEO Elon Musk announced the decision in a brief post on X on Friday, stating that production of the electric pickup “will be winding down” around the middle of 2027.

Cybercab takes priority

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The decision is aimed at freeing up manufacturing capacity for Tesla's Cybercab robotaxi, which plays a major role in the company's ambitions to expand its autonomous-driving business.

Musk has also said that Tesla plans to introduce an additional production shift to address the backlog of existing Cybertruck orders before the manufacturing line is eventually dismantled next year.

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Tesla may refund customers' deposits

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the planned increase in production, Tesla may not be able to fulfil all outstanding Cybertruck orders. Musk acknowledged that demand has exceeded the company's production capacity, meaning several customers who paid deposits could receive refunds instead of their vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the planned increase in production, Tesla may not be able to fulfil all outstanding Cybertruck orders. Musk acknowledged that demand has exceeded the company's production capacity, meaning several customers who paid deposits could receive refunds instead of their vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

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In a post on X on Monday, Musk said: “We will try to make as many as possible before shutting down the line in about 8 months, but will have to return deposits for a lot of people.”

The announcement signals a major shift in Tesla's manufacturing priorities as the company prepares to move resources away from the electric pickup and towards its next-generation autonomous vehicle programme.

Cybertruck sales in US

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Tesla started customer deliveries of its stainless-steel Cybertruck towards the end of 2023, nearly four years after first unveiling the electric pickup.

However, the vehicle struggled to maintain sales momentum following its much-publicised debut. According to Kelley Blue Book estimates, sales in the US dropped 48%, declining from 38,965 units in 2024 to 20,237 in 2025. The numbers also fell significantly short of Elon Musk's earlier forecast that annual Cybertruck sales could eventually reach around 250,000 units.

In its latest quarterly filing, Tesla indicated that its future production expansion would increasingly focus on autonomous driving technology and new vehicle offerings. These include the Cybercab robotaxi and models developed using the company's next-generation vehicle platform.