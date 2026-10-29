A “radiological release” triggered a “site area emergency” response at the Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site in Aiken, South Carolina, Wednesday evening, October 28. News 12 was told that it is not a danger to the public outside the vast SRS border,

Emergency response triggered at US Department of Energy industrial complex near Aiken, South Carolina after ‘radiological release’ (Unsplash - representational image)

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SRS reportedly explained that it was a fire in a single room at Savannah River National Laboratory. It was reported at 5:39 p.m., and there was “an unfiltered ground-level radiological release.” The fire was subsequently extinguished.

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The dispatch and a news release from SRS said that there was no indication of contamination beyond the site’s boundaries.

What Savannah River Site said

Savannah River Site shared on Facebook that a “fire was reported at the Savannah River National Laboratory but has since been extinguished. No contamination has been reported outside the affected facility.”

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“As a precaution, barricades at site entrances have been closed to incoming traffic. Rail, river, and air traffic in the vicinity of SRS is also being restricted. SRS officials are directing response efforts and have notified the appropriate state and local government agencies,” the post added.

The post also urged local residents to tune in to local radio and TV stations where state officials will announce any actions citizens may be required to take.

“In areas at SRS affected by the incident, employees who are not involved in emergency response or shutdown operations have been sheltered as a precaution,” added the post.

The Savannah River Site is a 310-square-mile U.S. Department of Energy complex. It is spread across Aiken, Barnwell and Allendale counties, per WTOC.

The Savannah River National Laboratory is a Department of Energy facility within the Savannah River Site. It conducts research in nuclear materials, environmental cleanup and related technologies.