Ethan Klein's affair row: All we know about Tamara Joseph and her first meeting with American-Israeli YouTuber

Ethan Klein is currently dealing with cheating allegations brought forward by his wife, Hila Klein, who says the YouTuber confessed to being unfaithful in a relationship that went on for over half a year. These allegations have triggered considerable online discussion about Tamara Joseph, an animator who works with the H3 Podcast.

Hila Klein and Ethan Klein (YouTube)

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“I am living in a nightmare I can't wake up from. My husband has been having an affair. I have been fed lie after lie after lie for months. I am tired of lies,” Hila said in a post on Instagram on October 23.

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As people talk about Ethan Klein's cheating allegations, social media users are pointing out Tamara Joseph's seeming lack of presence on the show and her reduced engagement on social platforms alongside other podcast team members. That said, Tamara's potential connection to the situation hasn't been verified, and both Ethan and Hila have chosen not to publicly name who was involved in the alleged infidelity.

The situation has become even more serious following the H3 Podcast's decision to take an indefinite break, with team members announcing they won't be continuing to work alongside Ethan.

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Who is Tamara Joseph?

Born on October 13, 1999, Tamara Joseph is a British national who earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Neuroscience from The Ohio State University, as per H3's Wiki fandom. Her faith is Jewish. Tamara has built a reputation as a self-taught creator in 3D animation, stop-motion animation, video editing, and puppet crafting, gaining recognition online for producing what she calls "experimental videos."

How did Tamara Joseph meet Ethan Klein?

Tamara Joseph, who goes by the online handle Undead Mummy, is a talented animator and content creator who's part of the H3 Podcast family. Based on information from the H3 Wiki, she officially joined the podcast team as an intern back in May 2025. She's become well-known for her creative animation projects, particularly her claymation work, which has really resonated with the show's viewers.

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Before officially joining, Tamara had already made waves on the show thanks to her "Dark Nathaniel Klansman" animated series, which became a fan favorite and sparked plenty of conversation among the audience.

Ethan, as per reports, first met Tamara after she connected with Oliver Tree during a trip to London. Oliver was so impressed that he reached out to Ethan and encouraged him to get in touch with her.

Will H3 Podcast return?

The H3 Podcast has hit an indefinite pause for now. While the team's message hints at a possible comeback down the road, they made it crystal clear that Ethan won't be part of it: "We would not continue working with Ethan involved."

“We don't yet know what that means for the future,” it added.

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Ethan Klein is yet to make any statement on the affair allegations.