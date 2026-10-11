Why was Jack Doherty prohibited from posting online? YouTuber says he ‘signed a contract without reading it fully’ – Shuffle row explained
Jack Doherty claims a six-month contract with crypto casino Shuffle.com bars him from posting on social media.
YouTuber and streamer Jack Doherty says he may have to stop posting on social media after signing a contract with crypto casino Shuffle.com. He claimed that he overcooked. He claimed that he overlooked a clause that prohibits him from publishing content online.
The company has since confirmed the contract exists and says it plans to enforce its terms.
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Jack Doherty says he ‘signed a contract without reading it fully’
Doherty shared a statement on X on October 10 with the caption, “I’ll be back soon…”, explaining why he may suddenly stop posting online.
“Hey guys, I think I actually f***ed up,” Doherty wrote.
He said he had signed a contract with Shuffle.com but failed to read every clause before agreeing to it. According to Doherty, the agreement includes a provision preventing him from posting online.
“I signed a contract without reading it fully,” he explained, adding that he initially believed the restriction was a joke. He later realized Shuffle intended to enforce the clause.
The YouTuber said he is now working with his lawyer to resolve the matter and warned followers that the post could be his last for some time.
He did not specify when he expects to return or whether the contract has already taken effect.
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Shuffle confirms contract, legal dispute continues
Shortly after Doherty’s announcement, Noah Dummett, who is associated with Shuffle.com, publicly confirmed the agreement.
According to Dummett, the contract lasts six months and Shuffle has no immediate plans to back away from it. He also claimed Doherty’s legal team is trying to cancel the agreement but suggested the company intends to stand by its position.
In a social media post, Dummett wrote that it was “money well spent to get this mf off the internet."
The dispute, however, not begin with Doherty’s October 10 announcement. On September 28, Shuffle’s official X account posted, “At this point we will pay you to shut the f*** up.”
The exchange resurfaced days later after Doherty announced on October 7 that he was seeking new brand sponsorships following the poor performance of a Solana meme coin project with which he had been associated.
Shuffle responded by linking to its earlier post and describing the offer as “legit,” foreshadowing the agreement that later became public.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More