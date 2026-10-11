Why was Jack Doherty prohibited from posting online? YouTuber says he ‘signed a contract without reading it fully’ – Shuffle row explained

YouTuber and streamer Jack Doherty says he may have to stop posting on social media after signing a contract with crypto casino Shuffle.com. He claimed that he overcooked. He claimed that he overlooked a clause that prohibits him from publishing content online. YouTuber Jack Doherty was arrested in Fort Lauderdale after police reported a domestic dispute involving a woman. (Broward County Sheriff’s Office)

The company has since confirmed the contract exists and says it plans to enforce its terms.

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Jack Doherty says he ‘signed a contract without reading it fully’ Doherty shared a statement on X on October 10 with the caption, “I’ll be back soon…”, explaining why he may suddenly stop posting online.

“Hey guys, I think I actually f***ed up,” Doherty wrote.

He said he had signed a contract with Shuffle.com but failed to read every clause before agreeing to it. According to Doherty, the agreement includes a provision preventing him from posting online.

“I signed a contract without reading it fully,” he explained, adding that he initially believed the restriction was a joke. He later realized Shuffle intended to enforce the clause.

The YouTuber said he is now working with his lawyer to resolve the matter and warned followers that the post could be his last for some time.

He did not specify when he expects to return or whether the contract has already taken effect.