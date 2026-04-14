Ethan Klein vs Noah Samsen: Defamation lawsuit over genocide supporter claims

Creator Ethan Klein has announced his plan to pursue legal action against YouTuber Noah Samsen, accusing him of defamation after being labeled as “genocide supporter” in the latter’s controversial video. Ethan Klien (Instagram)

The dispute stems from a video published by Samsen titled “The YouTubers Who Backed a Genocide,” in which he criticized multiple online personalities, including Klein, over their commentary on geopolitical issues.

Klein’s reaction to the video Klein has criticized the video and claims it to be a heinous accusation. About the video, he spoke, "It's been a while since I spoke about dear friend, Noah Samsen, who had a penchant for accusing me of being pro-genocide. He thought it was cute. He thought it was fun throwing around such kind of heinous accusations. Right? 'This guy supports genocide.' In fact, he even had a video called the YouTubers that supported genocide with me in it. And, you know, that's the world we're living in." The H3 podcast host announced this in the 255th episode of H3 show titled “I am suing Noah Samsen”. The host claimed that Samsen failed to provide evidence backing his allegations which cross the line from criticism to defamation.

He stated that he filed the lawsuit against Samsen “beating the statute by about one day." he elaborated his reasons, “On the day of or on the day before the statute expired, we had a nice little complaint there for defamation, for accusing me of being pro-genocide, in favor of genocide. Horrible thing to say about someone, by the way. One of the worst, I would say, maybe even of all the things you could say about someone.”

“I sue those who deserve it" While talking about the situation, Klein said that he was “following through on a promise he made" last year by suing Samsen in California. The 40- year old also brought out the accusation against him that he “only sues women”. He said, "So, to dispel this terrible accusation that I only sue men, or women, I'm sorry, I thought it's only fair and equitable to sue a man. A White man, I might say. Well, it's equitable, and it's important for me to know, to the three women, that it's not personal. Right? I sue those who deserve it.”

He said he is glad that he was able to rectify the claims against him by suing a white man for defamation.