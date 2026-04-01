Did Trisha Paytas assault husband Moses Hacmon? Leaked texts spark outrage, Ethan Klein weighs in

Internet personality Trisha Paytas and her husband, artist Moses Hacmon, have once again drawn widespread attention after alleged text messages surfaced online earlier this week. In the messages, Hacmon allegedly describes ongoing physical abuse by Paytas, including knife threats and daily fear for his safety. Trisha Paytas and Mose Hacmon with their daughters (Trisha Paytas Instagram)

The leaked messages Industry reporter RichLux713 shared screenshots of the alleged private texts on social media. In them, Hacmon is said to describe a controlling and violent home environment.

Key excerpts include claims that Paytas “has gone after me multiple times with a knife since we’ve been together,” that “the abuse I go through day with T is bad,” and that he “wish[ed] I could leave now.”

He allegedly detailed being “hit [in] the eye last week and punched in the stomach,” with bruises still healing on his arms and legs, and stated he was “not allowed to talk to my family unless she is there listening to the full conversation.” He described the relationship as “the worst [he had] ever been in” and said he lived in daily fear.

These messages have not been independently verified by Paytas or Hacmon, and no official statements addressing the full set of leaks have been released by either. HT.com could not independently verify these messages.