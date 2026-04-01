Did Trisha Paytas assault husband Moses Hacmon? Leaked texts spark outrage, Ethan Klein weighs in
Industry reporter RichLux713 shared screenshots of the alleged private texts on social media. In them, Hacmon is said to describe a controlling home environment
Internet personality Trisha Paytas and her husband, artist Moses Hacmon, have once again drawn widespread attention after alleged text messages surfaced online earlier this week. In the messages, Hacmon allegedly describes ongoing physical abuse by Paytas, including knife threats and daily fear for his safety.
The leaked messages
Industry reporter RichLux713 shared screenshots of the alleged private texts on social media. In them, Hacmon is said to describe a controlling and violent home environment.
Key excerpts include claims that Paytas “has gone after me multiple times with a knife since we’ve been together,” that “the abuse I go through day with T is bad,” and that he “wish[ed] I could leave now.”
He allegedly detailed being “hit [in] the eye last week and punched in the stomach,” with bruises still healing on his arms and legs, and stated he was “not allowed to talk to my family unless she is there listening to the full conversation.” He described the relationship as “the worst [he had] ever been in” and said he lived in daily fear.
These messages have not been independently verified by Paytas or Hacmon, and no official statements addressing the full set of leaks have been released by either. HT.com could not independently verify these messages.
Ethan Klein reacts
On March 28, Ethan Klein reportedly addressed the situation in his Instagram Stories. He accused Paytas of calling his mother-in-law (Hacmon’s mother) “toxic” and claimed she had systematically isolated Moses from his family. Klein wrote that his mother-in-law was “one of the nicest people alive” and called Paytas’ alleged comments “cruel,” noting that Moses had already been no-contact with her for years.
Klein is married to Hacmon’s sister, Hila Klein. The families’ relationship fractured after the abrupt end of Paytas and Klein’s collaborative podcast Frenemies in June 2021.
Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon
Trisha Paytas, born May 8, 1988, is an American media personality, YouTuber, and podcaster with a career spanning nearly two decades marked by viral content, controversies, and public feuds.
Moses Hacmon is an Israeli artist, designer, and photographer best known for his Faces of Water project. He was introduced to Paytas by his brother-in-law Ethan Klein.
The couple married on December 11, 2021, in a ceremony at the Four Seasons in Westlake Village, California. They share three children: daughters Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon (born September 14, 2022) and Elvis Paytas-Hacmon (born May 24, 2024), and son Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon (born July 12, 2025).
Following Aquaman’s birth via C-section, Paytas confirmed on her Just Trish podcast that she had her fallopian tubes removed, citing complications from three C-sections, her age, and health concerns.