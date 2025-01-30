Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ex-US Senator Bob Menendez sentenced to 11 years in prison in bribery case

Reuters |
Jan 30, 2025 03:11 AM IST

Menendez, a once-powerful Democrat, was found guilty in July on all 16 felony counts he faced, including bribery and fraud.

Former U.S. Senator Bob Menendez was sentenced on Wednesday to 11 years in prison over his 2024 conviction for taking bribes including gold bars in exchange for favors for Egypt and New Jersey businessmen.

Former Sen. Bob Menendez pleaded not guilty and has vowed to appeal.(AP)
Former Sen. Bob Menendez pleaded not guilty and has vowed to appeal.(AP)

U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein imposed the sentence at a hearing in Manhattan federal court.

Menendez, a once-powerful Democrat who spent 18-1/2 years representing New Jersey in the Senate, was found guilty in July on all 16 felony counts he faced, including bribery and fraud. He was also found guilty of acting as a foreign agent, a first for a U.S. Senator.

He resigned from the Senate in August.

Prosecutors with the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office urged Stein to sentence Menendez to 15 years in prison.

They say he shepherded military aid to Egypt, provided assistance to Qatar, and interfered in local prosecutions of allied businessmen in exchange for bribes including gold, cash and a Mercedes-Benz.

"Menendez, who swore an oath to represent the United States and the State of New Jersey, instead put his high office up for sale in exchange for this hoard of bribes," prosecutors wrote in a Jan. 9 court filing.

Menendez, 71, pleaded not guilty and has vowed to appeal.

His lawyers said the former chair of the Senate's foreign relations committee should spend no more than 2-1/4 years behind bars, citing his age, decades of public service, charitable works, devotion to family, and financial and professional ruin.

Earlier on Wednesday, Stein sentenced two convicted co-defendants. New Jersey businessmen Fred Daibes received seven years in prison and Wael Hana got just over eight years.

Menendez's wife, Nadine Menendez, was to be tried with her husband on corruption charges, but her trial was postponed after her lawyers said she needed treatment for breast cancer. Her trial is scheduled for March 18, and she has pleaded not guilty.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On