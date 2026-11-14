FAA issues US-wide ground stops due to rolling frequency outage; over 7,000 flights affected

The US Federal Aviation Administration on Friday afternoon issued a nationwide ground stop on flights due to a frequency outage with ATC controllers. All departures have been halted until further notice, the FAA said in an alert. Over 7,000 flights have been affected. A flight information display board shows several flights cancelled at LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York on August 27. (Representational) (AFP)

"FAA issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers," US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a X post. “FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them.”

Journalist Anna Giaritelli shared a FAA release which cited “rolling frequency outage” as the cause of the ground stop. A frequency outage occurs when the radio communication infrastructure that enables pilots to communicate with Air Traffic Control (ATC) controllers fails to function properly. A country-wide failure, at such a large scale, is unprecedented.