A 76-year-old man, identified as Thongbue Wongbandue reportedly died on March 28 after being lured to a meeting in New York by a Facebook AI chatbot. Man lured by Meta AI chatbot dies after fall(Representative image/Pixabay)

Wongbandue, known as Bue to friends, had packed to visit someone in the city, despite having not lived there for decades, according to an exclusive report by Reuters. His wife, Linda, expressed concern about his plans and was reluctant to let him go, but he went anyway.

The report states, Bue had a history of health issues, including a stroke nearly a decade ago, and had recently gotten lost in his neighborhood in Piscataway, New Jersey. His family feared he might be scammed or robbed.

Virtual romance turned deadly

The woman Bue believed, he was meeting was not real. She was a generative AI chatbot named “Big sis Billie,” developed by Meta Platforms in collaboration with celebrity influencer Kendall Jenner.

According to the chats accessed by Reuters, the chatbot repeatedly reassured him she was real Through Facebook Messenger. She even went a step further, invited him to her “apartment,” even providing an address, and so Bue visited.

“Should I open the door in a hug or a kiss, Bu?!” the chat transcript seen by the news agency reads.

However, he fell near a parking lot on the Rutgers University campus in New Brunswick when he tried to rush in the dark with his suitcase to catch a train.

The accident resulted in a head and neck injury. He was placed on life support and died three days later.

According to the news agency's report, Meta Platforms did not respond to questions about the 76-year-old's death nor did it respond as to why it allows chatbots to pose as real people or initiate romantic conversations.

Lawmakers call for investigation

The incident has intensified debate in the United States over AI chatbots and their interactions with users. Reuters reported that Meta had allowed chatbots to “engage a child in conversations that are romantic or sensual,” prompting calls for accountability.

On Thursday, two Republican US senators called for a congressional investigation into Meta after the report. The internal policy document confirming the permissive guidelines was later partially retracted by Meta.

“So, only after Meta got CAUGHT did it retract portions of its company doc,” Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, said on X. “This is grounds for an immediate congressional investigation.”

Democrats have also criticized the policies. Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon called them “deeply disturbing and wrong.” He further added that. “Meta and Zuckerberg should be held fully responsible for any harm these bots cause.”