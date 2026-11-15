Fact check: Posts falsely claim Trump, top White House officials moved to bunker amid FAA outage
A viral hoax claimed Trump and aides were moved to a bunker during the FAA outage, amplified by Alex Jones. Officials ruled have out cyberattacks or foul play.
As the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) dealt with an unprecedented nationwide ground stop on Friday, a hoax about Trump and his top aides has gone viral.
Multiple posts on social media claimed that Donald Trump and top officials in his administration have been moved to a bunker due to a potential threat. One of the voices that amplified the claim was far-right commentator and former Trump ally, Alex Jones. Jones claimed that a cyberattack purportedly caused the outage, and that Trump and other officials were moved to a bunker fearing more attacks.
FAA administrator Bryan Bedford said at a press conference on Saturday afternoon that a cyberattack or AI malfunction was not behind the outage. Sean Duffy, the US transportation secretary, attributed it to a possible error by a contractor or an equipment failure. Both have ruled out foul play as a possible cause as probe continues.
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Debunking viral bunker claim
Deep Dive
The claim about Trump being moved to a bunker seemed to have originated in social media accounts prompting far-right theories. Alex Jones claimed that Trump was "holed up in the White House" amid the outage.
"President Trump is holed up in the White House while historic mass cyber attacks are taking down major systems across the United States and the DHS is putting out the ridiculous cover story that a loose wire has caused all of this," Jones wrote.
What further amplified the claim was a news story on the website AlertNet. The story foregrounded a remark by a former Homeland Security analyst and whistleblower suggesting that Trump has moved to a figurative bunker after the Republican losses in the midterms.
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“Like any wannabe autocrat, you end up in the figurative bunker at the end of the regime with the most hardcore loyalists, which tend to be the people who are willing to contort themselves into whatever shape the leader wants,” the ex-DHS analyst, Miles Taylor told The Guardian amid the FAA outage.
Though the story on AlertNet clearly specified that Taylor was talking about a "figurative bunker," the thumbnail gave the impression that Trump was moved to one.
Trump is spending the weekend in the White House with no major events scheduled on Saturday and Sunday. He reacted to the FAA outage on Friday evening itself, ruling out cyberattack as a possible cause behind it.
The hoax about Trump being moved to the bunker comes hours after a similar hoax was spread about Todd Blanche, the acting US Attorney General.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More