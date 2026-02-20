Was Tom Hanks denied entry in Greece over ‘Jeffrey Epstein links'? Viral claim debunked

A claim has gone viral on social about actor Tom Hanks, causing quite a buzz on social media. It states that Hanks, who is a Greek citizen, was denied entry into the Port of Athens, Greece, over his purported mention in the Jeffrey Epstein files. Tom Hanks (L) and Jeffrey Epstein. (File Photos)

The rumor spread like wildfire despite there being no mention of Tom Hanks in the Epstein files. Ht.com can confirm that no report confirms that Tom Hanks was denied entry into Greece.

Notably, the viral post, from the X account Paul White Golden Eagle. The account has over 126,000 followers on the platform. The post also included a fabricated quote from one Jostaki Barronopolous, identified as the foreign minister of Greece. However, the current foreign minister of Greece is Giorgos Gerapetritis.

The quote read: "Mr. Hanks had Greek citizenship. But it was revoked when he appeared in the Epstein Files." The post then states: Hanks can still go to his island off the coast, which is in international waters, but his days of frolicking in the Greek countryside are over."

