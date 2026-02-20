Was Tom Hanks denied entry in Greece over ‘Jeffrey Epstein links'? Viral claim debunked
A viral post falsely claimed Tom Hanks was barred from Greece over Epstein files. Hanks is not mentioned in the Epstein files and the report is fake.
A claim has gone viral on social about actor Tom Hanks, causing quite a buzz on social media. It states that Hanks, who is a Greek citizen, was denied entry into the Port of Athens, Greece, over his purported mention in the Jeffrey Epstein files.
The rumor spread like wildfire despite there being no mention of Tom Hanks in the Epstein files. Ht.com can confirm that no report confirms that Tom Hanks was denied entry into Greece.
Notably, the viral post, from the X account Paul White Golden Eagle. The account has over 126,000 followers on the platform. The post also included a fabricated quote from one Jostaki Barronopolous, identified as the foreign minister of Greece. However, the current foreign minister of Greece is Giorgos Gerapetritis.
The quote read: "Mr. Hanks had Greek citizenship. But it was revoked when he appeared in the Epstein Files." The post then states: Hanks can still go to his island off the coast, which is in international waters, but his days of frolicking in the Greek countryside are over."
Here's the viral post:
A lot of big-name celebrities have been linked to Jeffrey Epstein in the 3 million pages of the Epstein files recently released by the Department of Justice under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Tom Hanks is not one of them.
Tom Hanks Is Not In The Epstein Files: What To Know
In the newly released files related to the FBI's probe into Jeffrey Epstein have references to Tom Hanks in Jeffrey Epstein's emails. However, they are only mentioned in Epstein's conversations with his associates, and there is no recorded contact between Epstein and Tom Hanks in the files.
Back in 2020, a rumor that Tom Hanks flew on Jeffrey Epstein's private jet to the Little St. James Island, popularly called 'Epstein Island'. News agency Reuters fact-checked, saying that the flight logs of Jeffrey Epstein do not mention Tom Hanks, and the claims were false. The agency concluded that Hank's name does not appear in the Epstein flight logs.
