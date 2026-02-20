Les Wexner attorney hot mic moment viral amid Epstein files row; ‘I’ll f-ing kill you…'

An interaction between Wexner and his attorney has gone viral, where the hot mic moment caught them in conversation. An alleged video of the hot mic moment has been shared widely online.

Les Wexner the former Victoria's Secret CEO appeared before the House panel to testify in the Jeffrey Epstein probe. This comes after the Justice Department released the latest batch of files related to the late convicted child sex offender.

“Les Wexner’s attorney did not like his answers to the questions during the House Oversight Committee deposition,” the person wrote. They added that Wexner's attorney was heard saying “I'll f**king kill you,” adding that he did not like the fact that Wexner was giving long answers. Wexner was asked not to ‘answer another question with more than five words.’ HT.com could not verify the authenticity of this video.

The viral moment has sparked a wide range of reactions online.

Les Wexner attorney hot mic reactions One person asked who the lawyer was. An individual replied it was Michael Levy from Ellerman Enzinna Levy. Meanwhile, others did not take kindly to the exchange.

“So, deponents can be coached by their attorney while under questioning by opposing attorneys? Since when?,” a person asked on X. Another added, “Is this REAL? Because if it is, this abuse of an elderly man is against the law.”

Yet another, claiming to be a lawyer, said “There’s a difference between witness preparation vs. coaching. Lawyers can and should prepare clients for depositions, including advising them to give concise, truthful answers and avoid volunteering extra information. Limiting rambling is common advice. However, this must be done before the deposition or during proper breaks, not through mid-testimony threats or intimidation. Forcing ultra-short answers via fear crosses into improper coaching and obstruction of truthful testimony.”

They added, “Depositions require truthful and complete responses (under oath). A client must answer fully and honestly. The attorney's role is to protect privileges, make valid objections, and ensure the client understands questions, not to bully them into minimalism that could lead to incomplete or misleading testimony. Attorneys we should report this attorney to the bar.”

The 88-year-old Wexner told the House that Epstein would often ‘name drop’ President Donald Trump as one of the high-profile people he knew. Wexner, who was one of Epstein's top clients and benefactors, told the House that he'd been conned, but Democrat lawmakers remained skeptical, as per reports.

The deposition was carried out on Wednesday in New Albany, Ohio, where Wexner lives.