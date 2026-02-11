Who is Leslie Wexner, Ohio's richest man and Victoria's Secret founder named Epstein 'co-conspirator'?

Massie then shared screenshots showing that the Department of Justice had unredacted Wexner’s name and photograph from a 2019 document naming him a co-conspirator of Jeffrey Epstein.

Khanna, a Democratic representative of California, had earlier visited the Department of Justice where he and Thomas Massie, a Republican congressman from Kentucky, spent two hours reviewing unredacted documents. Khanna disclosed the six names during a floor speech on Tuesday.

US congressman Ro Khanna has revealed the names of six men whose identities were redacted from the Jeffrey Epstein files. The names include Leslie Wexner, whom the FBI appears to have labelled as a co-conspirator of the convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Who is Leslie Wexner? Leslie Wexner, 88, is an American billionaire who founded L Brands, a retail empire that includes Victoria’s Secret, Abercrombie & Fitch and Bath & Body Works. He served as the CEO of L Brands for over 50 years.

Wexner was born in Dayton, Ohio, on September 9, 1937, to Henry Wexner, who had emigrated from Russia when he was 13 years old.

The son of an immigrant would go on to launch a global retail empire that has turned him into Ohio’s richest man. According to Forbes, Les Wexner’s current net worth stands at $9 billion.

Wexner got his start in 1963, when he used a $5,000 loan from his aunt to open The Limited, a store that sold quick-moving items like skirts, sweaters and shirts. A year later, he opened the second Limited store.

Limited Brands went public in 1969, listing as LTD on the NYSE. Wexner expanded it aggressively in the 1970s.

In 1982, he bought Victoria’s Secret for $1 million. It was then small, failing chain of lingerie shops in San Francisco.

Wexner had a long financial relationship with Epstein, who worked as his financial manager from 1987 to 2007.

In this role, Epstein managed Wexner’s investments. In 2019, Wexner accused Epstein of stealing from him.