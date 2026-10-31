Fairfield mall shooting fears spread as cops confirm 'active incident' in California city

Fairfield police confirmed they were investigating an “active incident” at Solano Town Center late Friday night amid fears of a shooting there. The mall is located at Travis Boulevard in Fairfield, California.

Fairfield Police say officers are responding to an active incident at the California shopping centre. (Unsplash)

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“Fairfield Police Department is working on an active incident at the Solano Town Center. No additional details are available currently. Updates will be provided through the department social media pages when available," the police department wrote in a post on Instagram.

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Unconfirmed reports shared by local community sources said multiple people were shot near the Spirit Halloween store area at the mall around 8:30 pm Friday.

Authorities had not immediately confirmed the number of victims or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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Social media reports say multiple people shot

{{^usCountry}} According to preliminary reports circulating online during the response, at least five people were reported injured in the shooting. Two victims were reportedly found in the parking lot, two near the mall entrance and one inside the shopping centre, according to Code 3 News Solano. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to preliminary reports circulating online during the response, at least five people were reported injured in the shooting. Two victims were reportedly found in the parking lot, two near the mall entrance and one inside the shopping centre, according to Code 3 News Solano. {{/usCountry}}

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However, these are social media reports and HT.com cannot independently verify the post.

According to an Instagram user under Fairfield Police Department's post, the mall is currently being evacuated. “My husband is listening to the police scanner and apparently two people have been shot there is an active shooter in the mall area and there evacuating people in the mall," the user wrote.

The location of the suspected shooter remained unknown during the initial response, according to reports.

One user on Facebook wrote, “As of 9:45pm, still sweeping inside the mall. No other updates. Still trying to clear people to safety from inside the mall. 3 critical. Unknown if there's any deceased.”

Another wrote, “There are victims that were transported to hospitals but not sure how many and pd is escorting people out of the mall. Please be safe everyone!”

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California mall shooting concerns draw emergency response

Police agencies, including the California Highway Patrol (CHP), Vacaville Police Department, Solano County Sheriff’s Office and Benicia Police Department, responded to assist Fairfield officers. Authorities began sweeping the mall as visitors were evacuated from the property.

Authorities have not yet released a motive, suspect description or confirmed details about how the shooting began. Investigators are expected to review surveillance footage, witness statements and other evidence collected from the scene.

The Fairfield Police Department said it would provide further updates as more information becomes available.

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