Body of missing Indian-origin woman Ajit Kaur found in California canal after 2-month search

The body of an Indian-origin woman who went missing in California two months ago has been found in a canal. Ajit Kaur’s body was found in a Turlock canal on Saturday, October 24. She had been reported missing on August 23, 2026, the Ceres Police Department said in a press release. Kaur was 72. Ajit Kaur had gone missing on August 23, 2026.

An employee of the Turlock Irrigation District (TID) found the body while patrolling in the Lower Lateral 3 Canal near Central Avenue and Keyes Road in Ceres.

Disappearance and investigation Ajit Kaur was last seen on August 23, when she left her home at the Casa Grande Apartment complex wearing a peach salwar suit with a dupatta. Over the last two months, her family members had shared appeals for information on her whereabouts on social media.

“Kaur was reported missing from the Casa Grande Apartment complex, located at 3100 Whitmore Avenue in Ceres. During the investigation, information led investigators to believe Kaur may have entered the TID canal located directly east of the apartment complex, which runs parallel to Moore Road,” police said.

Ceres Police said throughout the investigation, the department pursued available leads and conducted extensive efforts to locate Kaur. Officers and detectives canvassed the surrounding area, including canal areas throughout Ceres, in an effort to locate surveillance footage that could help determine her whereabouts.

The department also requested assistance from the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, which provided a K9 trained to track and locate missing persons.

Discovery of the body On October 24, a Turlock employee on patrol duty noticed what looked like human remains in the Lower Lateral 3 Canal.

Officers arrived at the scene and confirmed the remains were human, which were then sent to the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office, where the body was identified on Tuesday, October 27.

Ajit Kaur’s family has confirmed the news of her death. A woman named Nicole Lynn, who identified herself as a family member, wrote on Facebook: “It is with deep sorrow that we share this news with you. Ajit has been found, and she is no longer with us. We ask that you please give our family space and time while we grieve and come to terms with this loss.”

An investigation into Kaur’s death is underway.