The FBI is seeking the public’s help to identify a man suspected of attempting to set fire to a federal building in downtown Atlanta. A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered.

FBI offers $20,000 reward in search for Atlanta Homeland Security building arson suspect, releases images (@FBIAtlanta/X)

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The agency released photos of the man and said that the attempted arson occurred Tuesday evening, October 20, at the Department of Homeland Security building at 180 Ted Turner Drive, which houses an Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office. The FBI notice says that the incident took place at about 8:14 p.m.

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“The FBI is seeking information about an unidentified male suspected of involvement in an attempted arson at the DHS/ICE building at 180 Ted Turner Drive in downtown Atlanta on October 20, 2026, at approximately 8:14 p.m. The suspect fled southbound on Ted Turner Drive,” the FBI wrote on X.

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What earlier reports said

{{^usCountry}} The FBI earlier said that its agency is investigating reports that a possible incendiary device was thrown at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in downtown Atlanta on Tuesday night, October 20. There was an active scene near the ICE field office on Ted Turner Drive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FBI earlier said that its agency is investigating reports that a possible incendiary device was thrown at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in downtown Atlanta on Tuesday night, October 20. There was an active scene near the ICE field office on Ted Turner Drive. {{/usCountry}}

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"There is no known threat to public safety at this time," the FBI shared in a statement, per 11Alive.

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11Alive journalist Cody Alcorn shared details about the alleged incident.

“Source tells me Atlanta ICE Field Office on Ted Turner Dr. SW was hit with what was described to me as Molotov cocktails tonight. @Atlanta_Police is on scene. Working to get additional details,” he wrote on X.

He later added in an update, “Crime scene established along the exterior gates of the field office on Ted Turner.”

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Alcorn also shared an update from FBI Atlanta, which reads, “FBI personnel and evidence response technicians are on site collecting evidence. There is no known threat to public safety at this time. The investigation is ongoing, and no further details are currently available”.