Who was Kelvin Smith? GoFundMe launched for Westlake High School teacher killed in Atlanta murder-suicide

A Westlake High School engineering teacher was shot dead by his younger brother on Head Road in southwest Atlanta in what police believe was a murder-suicide. A GoFundMe has now been launched for the victim, 55-year-old Kelvin Smith. Kelvin Smith: GoFundMe launched for Westlake High School teacher killed in Atlanta murder-suicide (GoFundMe)

According to Atlanta police, Smith was killed at a home on Head Road. Smith's son, Kwaku, was inside the house when the shooting took place. He said his father protected his family until his final moments.

Who was Kelvin Smith? Smith was a Georgia Tech graduate. He gave up an engineering career to pursue his passion for teaching.

Smith taught engineering at Westlake High School and spent 17 summers at Phillips Academy in Andover, where he created the "Beyond Robots Program."

The identity of Smith’s brother has not been released. The motive behind the murder-suicide has not been disclosed either.

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Desiree Smith, Kelvin’s ex-wife, said that he was the most optimistic person she had ever known. The pair raised three adult children and were raising two grandchildren together on the same street.

"He was a father figure to hundreds, maybe thousands of students," his daughter, Ayanna Smith, said, per Fox5Atlanta. "He was the type of person... you could feel his love and his care."

Former colleagues said Smith had a habit of "giving people flowers" by directly approaching students, faculty and dining hall staff, along with words of appreciation.

"Up until his last moments, he protected us," his son, Kwaku Smith, said. "He protected us and that is just a testament of who he is. He protected young boys from the streets. Even young girls from doing stuff they did not need to be doing."

Kelvin Smith GoFundMe The GoFundMe for Smith said he “touched so many lives and families all over the world.”

“Our family is healing through the passing of our elder, father, Babü, “Ankh” aka Uncle, friend, teacher, community pillar, and so much more. He was and continues to be a guiding light,” said the fundraiser.

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“Of course he would say with his usual smile, “Decatur is where it’s greater”. In writing this, it’s so surreal. Above all else, we remember his Life, Legacy, and unconditional Love. He would be proud of the way everyone is coming together to help - taking this sensitive time with much rest and reflection,” it added.

The GoFundMe is raising funds to “support and cover transitional costs & services, maintenance & upkeep of our family home, bills, and land, as well as overall bereavement care & therapy.”