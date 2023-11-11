FBI seizes NYC Mayor Eric Adam's devices - Here's what we know about the ongoing probe

FBI has seized electronic devices belonging to New York City Mayor Eric Adams as part of an ongoing investigation involving his top fundraiser. The probe, revealed on Friday after the FBI approached the mayor earlier in the week, centres on alleged ties between Adams' 2021 mayoral campaign and illegal foreign money contributions from Turkey.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams speaks during the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Perelman Performing Arts Center in lower Manhattan, New York City, on September 13, 2023. The performing arts centre, built at ground zero in lower Manhattan, is meant to open on September 19, 2023, with the first of five concerts focused on the theme of refuge. (AFP)

Campaign attorney Boyd Johnson confirmed the investigation, emphasizing the campaign's commitment to transparency and cooperation. Adams, a former law enforcement officer, stated, "I expect all members of my staff to follow the law and fully cooperate with any sort of investigation, and I will continue to do exactly that. I have nothing to hide."

The FBI is examining whether Adams' campaign conspired with Turkey to accept contributions. Three American members of the Turken Foundation, founded by Bilal Erdogan, the son of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reportedly donated $6,000 to Adams' campaign between 2018 and 2021. The Turken Foundation, while claiming to promote cross-cultural relationships, has faced allegations of working for the Erdogan family to keep money outside of Turkey.

Adams has a history of ties to Turkish campaign contributions, having received $12,600 in 2018 from two board members of the Turkish American Steering Committee, linked to Erdogan's political party. The FBI is investigating whether Turkish government officials are utilizing American citizens to make unofficial foreign campaign contributions, a violation of federal law.

Despite the investigation, Adams and his campaign have not been accused of criminal wrongdoing. Adams asserts that his frequent trips to Turkey aimed to attract international business to New York, emphasizing his commitment to following the law.

In a related development, the FBI raided the Brooklyn home of Adams' chief fundraiser, Brianna Suggs, last month. Suggs, not a City Hall employee but a campaign consultant, was not arrested. The raid coincided with Adams abruptly turning around during a trip to Washington, D.C., to "deal with a matter."

Suggs, known for her interdisciplinary approach to project management, has been a key figure in Adams' fundraising efforts. Her ties to Adams date back to her internship at Brooklyn Borough Hall in 2017. The FBI probe adds another layer of complexity to Adams' political landscape as he seeks reelection in 2025.

The mayor's troubles extend beyond the current investigation, with legal issues involving former New York City Department of Buildings Commissioner Eric Ulrich. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Ulrich in September, connecting him to a bribery scheme involving high-ranking Adams administration employees.

Adams, a former police officer who campaigned as a tough-on-crime Democrat, has already amassed over $2 million for his reelection campaign, according to NBC New York. As the investigation unfolds, the mayor's political future hangs in the balance, raising questions about the potential impact on his tough-on-crime agenda and efforts to bolster funding for the New York Police Department.

