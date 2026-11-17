The FBI has warned businesses and government organisations about a growing wave of AI-assisted cyberattacks after hackers began exploiting an advanced penetration-testing framework capable of accelerating network intrusions in less than three hours.

FBI alerts ARTEX can accelerate intrusions from initial targeting to privileged access in under three hours. (Pixabay)

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The warning comes amid heightened concern across the United States following a series of technology disruptions, reported banking problems and a separate supply-chain cyberattack that exposed malicious code on websites operated by 178 organisations worldwide.

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Federal investigators say the growing use of artificial intelligence in cybercrime is making sophisticated attacks faster, easier to automate and potentially more difficult for organisations to detect.

Deep Dive What is the ARTEX AI hacking framework? ARTEX is an open-source, AI-powered penetration-testing framework designed to find security weaknesses in networks and applications. The FBI says cybercriminals and state-aligned groups have been using it to automate attacks. How can ARTEX compromise a network in under three hours? ARTEX can automate stages such as scanning networks, identifying vulnerabilities and moving through connected systems. The FBI says this can accelerate an intrusion from initial targeting to privileged access in under three hours. How has ARTEX been linked to the ConnectWise Cloud Backup incident? The FBI linked ARTEX to a supply-chain compromise involving ConnectWise Cloud Backup that enabled access to more than 2,250 downstream tenants. That figure does not confirm that all those customers had data stolen.

Also Read: iPhone users targeted in 178-website cyberattack in bid to steal crypto, credit card details

FBI issues urgent warning over ARTEX hacking framework

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{{^usCountry}} In a FLASH advisory issued on 13 November, the FBI identified ARTEX, an autonomous, artificial intelligence-powered penetration-testing framework, as a tool being weaponised by cybercriminals and state-aligned hacking groups. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a FLASH advisory issued on 13 November, the FBI identified ARTEX, an autonomous, artificial intelligence-powered penetration-testing framework, as a tool being weaponised by cybercriminals and state-aligned hacking groups. {{/usCountry}}

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ARTEX is an open-source, AI-powered autonomous penetration-testing framework designed to identify security weaknesses in computer networks and applications. It uses artificial intelligence agents connected to external large language models (LLMs), such as ChatGPT and Claude, to automate tasks including scanning networks, identifying vulnerabilities and testing security systems.

Although originally developed for legitimate cybersecurity testing, the FBI says malicious actors have been using the open-source framework since at least August 2026 to target organisations across several sectors, including banking, government, technology, defence, healthcare and telecommunications.

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The FBI warned that ARTEX can dramatically reduce the time needed to compromise corporate networks.

"The #FBI issued a FLASH advisory warning that cybercriminals and state-aligned hackers are exploiting ARTEX, a super intelligence-powered penetration testing framework, to automate attacks against businesses and organizations worldwide," the agency wrote on X.

"ARTEX can accelerate intrusions from initial targeting to privileged access in under three hours."

The framework uses AI-driven automation to coordinate different stages of an intrusion, potentially allowing attackers with limited technical expertise to carry out operations that would traditionally require considerable specialist knowledge.

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ConnectWise incident raises supply-chain concerns

The FBI also linked ARTEX to a supply-chain compromise involving ConnectWise Cloud Backup, which affected Microsoft 365 customer environments.

The incident enabled access to more than 2,250 downstream tenants, according to the FBI. However, this figure should not be interpreted as confirmation that all those customers suffered data theft.

Microsoft previously identified a China-aligned threat actor, Storm-0940, as being behind ARTEX-assisted campaigns targeting hundreds of organisations.

The FBI said the framework's ability to automate reconnaissance, identify weaknesses and move through connected systems presents a significant challenge for traditional cybersecurity defences, as per ic3.gov.

Separate attack exposes websites linked to 178 organisations

Adding to concerns, security researchers have identified malicious scripts on websites associated with 178 organisations, including major international brands and financial institutions.

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The incident involved Optimizely, a website optimisation platform used by businesses to manage and personalise online content.

According to research by Report URI, 188 compromised scripts were identified across websites belonging to the 178 organisations. The malicious code could potentially capture sensitive information entered by visitors.

However, the findings do not establish that hackers independently penetrated the internal networks of all 178 companies.

Optimizely confirmed that an unauthorised party exploited a vulnerability in its platform and said the issue had been fixed and the malicious code removed, AOL reported.

Banking outages fuel fears, but officials rule out cyberattacks

The developments have coincided with widespread reports of banking and technology disruptions across America.

Customers reported difficulties accessing services at major lenders, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo.

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However, US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the recent outages affecting banks, airlines and technology companies were not believed to be connected to cyberattacks.

He attributed the problems to ageing computer infrastructure struggling to accommodate newer technology.

"I can tell you 98% certainty this isn't a cyberattack," Mullin said, according to Reuters.

JPMorgan Chase attributed its transaction-processing problems to a software bug, while Microsoft said its earlier disruption was caused by server issues, according to Reuters.