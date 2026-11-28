Over the last two weeks, services in the US have been affected by a mixture of reported cyberattacks and outages. The most recent target was the US Air Force's cloud platform that was reportedly breached by hackers on Friday.

The word "Cyberattack" and PHP code are displayed on a screen in this illustration taken on October 22. (Representational) (REUTERS) more less

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It started with an outage with Microsoft. It was followed by an outage with the controlling infrastructure of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which brought air travel to a halt across the United States. Then came the financial institutions, with some seeing confirmed cybersecurity incidents. Other government institutions, such as the National Security Agency and the FBI, also reportedly saw breaches.

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The slew of incidents does not appear to be connected, US authorities say. But that has far from allayed concerns about potential future breaches and whether they could be even more dangerous than what has already been seen. Amid that, a former FBI deputy chief of cybersecurity has warned that cyberattacks and outages could become the "new norm."

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{{^usCountry}} Cynthia Kaiser, a former FBI deputy cyber chief, has briefed both presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama during her two-decade service at the agency. She warned in an interview with Newsweek that the outages may have been caused because updates were pushed out "too quickly." Kaiser predicts that more such outages and cyber security incidents are likely in the coming days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cynthia Kaiser, a former FBI deputy cyber chief, has briefed both presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama during her two-decade service at the agency. She warned in an interview with Newsweek that the outages may have been caused because updates were pushed out "too quickly." Kaiser predicts that more such outages and cyber security incidents are likely in the coming days. {{/usCountry}}

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"When you push updates out quickly, sometimes you don't test as well or sometimes tests just fail when you're going out at scale," Kaiser said.

"And that's what causes all these outages. Last week was a mixture of attacks and outages. That's really the new norm that we may see in the coming months to years.”

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No malign actors behind outages

The cyberattacks at the US Air Force's cloud system, the FBI, and the National Security Agency's platforms have not been confirmed as cyberattacks. That they have been targeted emerged in news reports that cited anonymous internal sources. The concerned agencies did not respond to the reports.

Meanwhile, the outages have been attributed to technical issues with the systems. Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State and Trump's National Security Advisor, said that there is zero evidence of a nefarious actor being involved in the outages.

“We have zero evidence or any reason to believe that any of these isolated or individual instances have anything to do with nefarious actors, with cyber hackers, with criminals, with another nation state, with a malign actor of any kind,” Rubio had said.