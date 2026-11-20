Fiona, the hippo whose premature birth and fight for survival at the Cincinnati Zoo turned her into a global sensation nearly a decade ago, died Thursday from complications after swallowing a knit hat that was accidentally flung into her enclosure more than a week ago.

Fiona, the Cincinnati Zoo hippo who became famous after her premature birth in 2017, has died from complications after swallowing a visitor’s hat. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

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“It is with extreme sadness that we share with you the devastating news that Fiona did not make it after multiple attempts from our amazing vets and keeper team to help her through what ended up being a medical emergency,” the zoo said in a statement.

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The zoo said Monday that Fiona was undergoing care around the clock after swallowing the hat more than a week ago.

Before she died, veterinarians had been keeping Fiona hydrated, giving her treats and monitoring her every move, the zoo said. They even borrowed a vibration plate from a horse farm, encouraging her to stand on it several times a day in the hopes that the shaking would help move things along through her digestive tract.

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{{^usCountry}} “Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome,” the zoo said. “The team performed necessary supportive care today in an attempt to save her, but it was not successful and she did not recover.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome,” the zoo said. “The team performed necessary supportive care today in an attempt to save her, but it was not successful and she did not recover.” {{/usCountry}}

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Grace Brooks, of Cincinnati, and her two children, ages 3 and 5, had Fiona on their minds when they arrived at the zoo Thursday, before her death was announced. Her kids have been talking about Fiona at preschool, she said.

"They know all about Fiona, and we have lots of books about her," Brooks said.

The zoo was mostly empty, though a small crowd was gathered inside the “Hippo Cove,” where two other hippos were swimming.

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Also Read: Fiona the hippo receiving round-the-clock care after swallowing Cincinnati Zoo visitor's hat

Even without Fiona in the cove, her presence was felt. There’s a holiday-themed Fiona statue just outside the entrance, and the gift shop has an entire wall filled with hippo-themed shirts, coffee mugs, shot glasses and books, including “A Very Fiona Christmas” and “You’ve Got This, Fiona.”

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval posted on social media that the city was heartbroken.

“Fiona was a symbol of perseverance and joy in Cincinnati. She brought smiles to so many faces, from kids to parents to visitors from around the world,” he said.

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Fiona was under close care

Fiona captivated people worldwide after her premature birth in 2017. She swallowed the hat about 11 days ago after a zoo visitor tossed it in the air. A ceiling fan caught and catapulted the hat through a small opening above the area’s viewing windows.

It was an accident, said zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley.

Before she died, Mike Wenninger, the zoo’s director of animal health, said veterinarians had sedated her twice to evaluate her condition.

An ultrasound on Tuesday showed some bunching of her intestines, Wenninger said. They also conducted a colonoscopy using a 9-foot scope, but were unable to detect anything, he said.

Surgery would have been challenging

Specialists told the zoo that surgery wasn’t an option for full-grown hippos, the zoo said.

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Also Read: Hippo calmly keeps his mouth open as keeper fixes his tooth

Hippos have a digestive system that would make Fiona’s situation tricky, Jack Kottwitz, an assistant professor at Michigan State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, said before her death was announced.

“They have a multichambered stomach for digesting plants — sort of like a cow — but they don’t regurgitate and chew cud like a cow does,” Kottwitz told The Associated Press in an email.

Surgery would have been major logistical challenge for many reasons, he said.

In order to find the hat, multiple incisions would have been needed during a very long surgery, he said. But hippos are notoriously difficult to anesthetize and have skin over 2 inches (5 centimeters) thick in places.

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Jan Hawkins, doctor of veterinary medicine at North Carolina State University, said Fiona’s situation was difficult because it was hard to tell exactly where the hat was.

“You just don’t know because you can’t do the normal imaging and things that you can do in some of the smaller animals, or even horses,” Hawkins said.

Other zoo animals have also died from eating foreign objects

Zoos around the world have warned for years about the dangers posed by objects that are tossed or blown into animal habitats.

Two years ago, a rare antelope choked to death after eating the plastic lid from a squeezable fruit pouch at a zoo in Tennessee. A polar bear at a German zoo died in 2014 after swallowing a jacket dropped into his enclosure by a visitor.

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Fiona became a sensation after Harambe's death

Fiona survived her first health scare when she was born six weeks premature. She weighed just 29 pounds (13.2 kilograms), which was less than the lowest recorded birth weight for her species at that time.

Fiona was unable to nurse, so a zoo staffer hand-milked her mother. The zoo recorded her progress with photos and videos, while fans worldwide followed her progress online.

Her survival brought an uplifting turn for the Cincinnati Zoo after months of backlash over the shooting of Harambe, the gorilla who became a pop culture phenomenon after he was killed because a child got into his enclosure