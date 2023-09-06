Hippo calmly keeps his mouth open as keeper fixes his tooth

A video of a hippo and his keeper has gone viral online. Reason? Well, it shows how the hippo understands his keeper’s commands and keeps his mouth wide open while she performs a dental procedure on him. The trust and cooperation between the two is winning over people. Keeper performing a dental procedure on the hippo. (Instagram/@cincinnatizoo)

“Training with Tucker!” wrote Cincinnati Zoo while sharing the video on Instagram. The video shows a trainer grinding Tucker’s tooth as he calmly keeps his mouth wide open. In between, they take breaks and feed the hippo with lettuce or leaves.

In the video, the keeper explains that Tucker had arrived at the zoo with a broken left tooth, which was causing pressure on his upper gum. To relieve some pain, they have ground an inch of his tooth and need to grind further.

Watch the video of the keeper performing a dental procedure on the hippo here:

The video was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 1.6 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The post has also received numerous comments.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“Big boy is so calm and patient,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Best training duo.”

“OMG that is amazing! 1. He is huge! I don’t think we realise how big they are! 2. He’s so trusting of you - his trainer! Thank you for sharing this! Very interesting and so cute! Thank you for caring for him,” expressed a third.

A fourth wrote, “This video gave me a true perspective of just how big Tucker is! When he opened his mouth, it was impressive.”

“Great job, Tucker! And great job to the handlers, too!” shared a fifth.

A sixth commented, “Whoa it is bonkers to see how huge he is compared to his trainers!”

