Controlled burn near Aurora, Colorado; smoke visible from Denver airport

Thick smoke was seen rising over Aurora, Colorado, and was visible from Denver International Airport on Wednesday.

Fire breaks out in Aurora, Colorado. (Representative)

Photos and videos posted by witnesses on social media showed large plumes of smoke.

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Planned prescribed burn

Initial reports suggested the activity could be linked to a planned prescribed burn at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.

Controlled burning operations were scheduled for the day near East 56th Avenue and Memphis Street.

Officials said smoke could be visible for several miles across the region, while the refuge’s Wildlife Drive and trails remained open.

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