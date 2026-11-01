Fitness influencer Liam Fitzgerald dies in motorcycle accident; tributes pour in

Popular lifestyle, bodybuilding and fitness influencer Liam Fitzgerald has died following a motorcycle accident in the early hours of Friday.

Liam Fitzgerald passed away following a motorcycle accident. (Facebook/ Liam Fitzgerald)

His girlfriend, Jamie Lynn Rinaldi, announced his death in an emotional social media post, saying the accident happened at around 2 am.

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"It is with the heaviest heart that I share the devastating news that Liam passed away following a motorcycle accident on October 30th at approximately 2 AM," she wrote.

"He suffered severe injuries, and despite the efforts of those who tried desperately to save him, they were unable to bring him back. There are no words to describe the heartbreak of this loss. This is an incredibly difficult and heartbreaking time for everyone who knew and loved him."

She added, "Please keep Liam's family, loved ones, and everyone closest to him in your thoughts and prayers. Please give us grace, love, and privacy as they navigate this unimaginable loss. Rest peacefully, Liam we love you so much."

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{{^usCountry}} Details surrounding the accident have not been made public. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Details surrounding the accident have not been made public. {{/usCountry}}

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Tributes pour in

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Friends and followers have flooded social media with tributes to Fitzgerald following news of his death.

His friend Sarah Tena shared an emotional message on Facebook, remembering their six years of friendship and the memories they made together.

"Rest in paradise Liam Fitzgerald. I will miss you for the rest of my life, until we meet again. All the memories, all the laughs, six years of friendship. My heart is shattered. When I got the call I was holding angle wings. I know you are in heaven at peace," she wrote.

Several fans and followers also took to the comments section of Rinaldi's post to express their condolences.

One fan wrote, "I’m so sorry for your loss Jamie. I can’t imagine the heartbreak you’re feeling right now. Sending you so much love and light. May his memory be a blessing."

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Another added, "I’m so deeply sorry. I can’t even begin to imagine what you’re going through. My thoughts are with you and his family."

One more fan expressed, "My heartfelt condolences to Liam’s entire family and to you, Jamie. It’s so hard to believe, I am so deeply sorry for your loss."