Sharjah Police bust gang accused of stealing influencers' private photos, blackmailing victims in 14 countries: Report

Sharjah Police have dismantled an international cybercrime gang accused of using malicious photo filters to steal private images from social media influencers and celebrities, then blackmailing victims across 14 countries. A single complaint led Sharjah Police to uncover a gang that allegedly stole private photos and blackmailed victims in 14 countries. (Representational image generated using AI)

The investigation began with a complaint from just one victim and eventually led police to identify and arrest members of the alleged network, Gulf News reported on October 29.

Lieutenant Colonel Saqr Ahmed, head of the Digital Crimes Section at Sharjah Police, disclosed details of the operation during the Al Shurti programme on Sharjah TV. He said women were among those most frequently targeted.

How the photo-filter scam worked According to police, the suspects operated behind the façade of an online company offering social media verification badges, more followers and account protection services. The business also allegedly associated its branding with official institutions to appear trustworthy.

The gang used compromised photo filters resembling those available on image-editing and sharing applications. When users entered information or took photographs through the filters, their private images and personal details were allegedly sent to servers controlled by the suspects without their knowledge.

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Once the gang obtained the material, victims received threatening calls from international phone numbers. They were told their private photographs would be made public unless they paid a ransom.

The suspects allegedly exploited their victims a second time by offering paid account security and image recovery services through the same fraudulent business. People seeking help were unaware that the company promising to protect them was allegedly responsible for stealing their information.

Police also linked the network to outside groups posing as technical support providers.

One complaint exposed the network Following the initial complaint, specialist officers at Sharjah Police's digital intelligence laboratory examined electronic evidence, traced suspicious accounts and connected the activities of suspected offenders.

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Investigators used artificial intelligence and digital forensic techniques to map the network's operations across 14 countries. Cooperation with international law enforcement agencies helped identify and arrest its members, Lt Col Saqr said.

Police issue warning to social media users Sharjah Police urged residents to be cautious of unverified websites and businesses promising verification badges, follower growth or account recovery.

Users were advised to avoid suspicious links and check whether applications genuinely need access to their cameras, photo galleries and personal information.

Authorities also urged anyone facing online blackmail to preserve messages, phone numbers and other evidence, and report the incident promptly rather than paying the extortionists.

Paying a ransom, police warned, does not guarantee that stolen images will be deleted or that threats will stop.