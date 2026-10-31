Kochi, Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday visited the family of Jayabalakrishnan, who was killed after a Mercedes-Benz allegedly driven by the minor son of an Additional District and Sessions Judge rammed his scooter, and assured them that justice would be ensured irrespective of the social or financial position of the accused. Chennithala visits Mercedes-Benz accident victim''s family, assures justice irrespective of status

Chennithala, accompanied by Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, MLA T J Vinod and Kochi City Police Commissioner R Nishanthini, visited Jayabalakrishnan's house and interacted with his family members in the morning.

The accident occurred on October 25 in Kochi when the Mercedes-Benz rammed a two-wheeler, killing 55-year-old Jayabalakrishnan.

The victim's family had alleged a conspiracy to sabotage the case after the 17-year-old accused was initially granted bail at the police station, triggering protests and raising questions over accountability.

The minor was subsequently taken into custody after additional charges were invoked but was later granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board.

The accused's father, the judge, was subsequently arraigned as an accused in the case. However, the Kerala High Court directed the police not to arrest him.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the family, Chennithala said the family was satisfied with the ongoing investigation and that the government was committed to ensuring justice.

"The investigation is proceeding in the right direction. The government is fully committed to this matter. The chief minister visited the family on Friday, and I have come here today. The entire government stands with the family," he said.

He said that ensuring justice for ordinary people was the government's responsibility and that there would be no distinction between the rich and the poor in the application of the law.

"This is a poor family. Naturally, they may have difficulties and apprehensions when the accused's father is a judge. I assure them that we will stand with them 100 per cent to ensure justice. There should be no doubt about it. Justice and law are equal for everyone, whether it is a judge or an ordinary citizen," he said.

The minister said further proceedings in the case involved matters that were before the court and that the prosecution would take strong steps to ensure justice.

He said a Special Public Prosecutor would be appointed in the case as per the family's choice.

"Strong action will be taken from the prosecution's side in the further proceedings. We are taking special care to ensure that there are no lapses," he said.

Chennithala said he would fulfil his responsibility as Home Minister to ensure that the law was applied equally to everyone.

Chennithala also said most road accidents occurred due to drunken driving and warned that strict action would be taken against those driving under the influence of alcohol to ensure the safety of others.

Jayabalakrishnan's daughter Bhadrakeerthi said the family has conveyed its demands to the Home Minister and received assurances that the government would stand by them.

"We have been given assurances by both the Chief Minister and the Home Minister. We have faith in their words and are hopeful of justice," she said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.