Germany, Denmark, Austria, Greece and the Netherlands on Monday unveiled a plan to establish a migrant deportation centre in Rwanda the first such facility outside the European Union. Five European nations plan Rwanda hub for rejected migrants

The group has stepped up efforts to open a "return hub" for rejected migrants after the EU cleared the way by toughening migration rules.

The move came despite protests from human rights groups and a warning from the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR. France's President Emmanuel Macron has also expressed doubts.

"If returning to their home country is not possible, then in the future people without a right of residence will be sent back to a third country such as Rwanda," Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker said after a meeting of the five countries in Vienna.

"I am pleased that today we have achieved a truly historic paradigm shift in migration policy," Stocker said.

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen defended the proposed centre in an interview with media including AFP.

"For me, being in control when it comes to our borders," deciding who comes in, stays and who has to leave these were "the values that I believe in", she said, calling the migrant centre a "very modern" idea.

"What is the alternative? Is it to continue the system we have today? Because if you believe in human rights, I don't like the current system. It's broken," said the Danish leader,

Speaking alongside Stocker, Rwandan Interior Minister Vincent Biruta said the plan would offer "a second chance to people who no longer have the right to remain in the partner country".

- 'Harmful' -

In a statement after the announcement, 45 NGOs from 15 countries condemned the move. "These plans allow people without a right to stay in the EU to be sent to countries with which they have no connection at all," said the NGOs.

"These policies shift people, and responsibility for their safety and rights, out of public sight and beyond scrutiny," they said.

The EU announcement marks the culmination of a push to boost deportations launched in 2024 as migration becomes a hot button issue exploited by far-right parties in several countries.

Arrivals of asylum seekers have steadily declined over the past three years, as the bloc struck deals to stem departures with a host of countries in Africa and the Middle East. But the far right has still made electoral gains.

The five EU countries have expressed hope to have a centre up and running in 2027.

Diplomatic sources say the Rwanda hub will be initially run as a pilot, hosting about 100 people, with each of the five nations sending around 20 migrants.

It will not be a detention facility, with Kigali inclined to name it a "welcome centre" to underscore the possibility for some migrants to stay and work in the country.

Ahead of the meeting, European Commission spokesman Markus Lammert noted that the EU had been "closely following the preparatory work of the five member states for such a return hub".

- 'Cliche' -

The choice of Rwanda has worried rights groups.

Human Rights Watch pointed to Rwanda's "well-established record of repression of dissent, arbitrary detention, ill-treatment in detention" and support for an armed anti-government group in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Asked about his country's rights record, Rwanda's Biruta said this image was a "cliche".

In 2022, Rwanda reached a deal with Britain to take irregular migrants before their asylum claims were heard but the accord was later scrapped by London.

It is among a number of African countries to have received migrants from the United States under a similar US immigration scheme championed by President Donald Trump.

UNHCR said any plans "must comply with international human rights law", adding that it stood ready to "provide advice to ensure these standards are upheld in any arrangements or process".

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt argued the new plan would be implemented "in line with human rights" and "in accordance with European and German law".

EU policymakers' focus has turned to improving repatriations, which currently see less than 30 percent of people who are ordered to leave the bloc returned to their country of origin.

An EU reform this year granted broader detention powers and allowed for the creation of return hubs.

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