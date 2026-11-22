A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the forehead with an unsecured firearm inside a home in Detroit, Michigan, while three young children were playing unsupervised downstairs, police said.

Detroit police search for missing gun after 5-year-old shot at home. (Representational image) (Unsplash) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The shooting took place shortly before 5 pm on November 20 at a home on Greydale Avenue near Pilgrim Street on Detroit's northwest side. Officers found the boy face down on the floor with a gunshot wound to his forehead. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to a report by WXYZ Detroit.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Detroit police said three children, aged 2, 4 and 5, were playing downstairs when the gun went off. Their mother and a relative were upstairs at the time. Investigators believe one of the children managed to get hold of an unsecured firearm.

The weapon used in the shooting is missing, and police are searching for it. Family members have been questioned, but no one has been taken into custody, the report said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Multiple people shot at large party in California’s Strathmore, Tulare County, investigation underway Detroit police urge gun owners to secure firearms {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Multiple people shot at large party in California’s Strathmore, Tulare County, investigation underway Detroit police urge gun owners to secure firearms {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Deputy Chief Sonia Russell of the Detroit Police Department expressed frustration over another incident involving an unsecured firearm and a child.

“We are so tired of telling and begging the community to secure their weapons with children in the home,” Russell said, as cited by WXYZ Detroit.

Police Chief Todd Bettison also warned that failing to secure a firearm could have serious consequences.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“To possess a firearm is an adult decision. To unsecure it, that's negligence, and it leads to children being injured, harmed, and guess what — when that does happen, someone's going to jail,” Bettison said.

Russell urged residents to use the department's resources, including firearm safety training and free gun locks.

“We will train, we will give gun locks, we will educate, but we need for you all to help us. Help the police department save children,” she said.

Also Read: Cornell reopens CPT applications for international students after US court pauses tighter eligibility rules

Second child shooting involving unsecured gun in Detroit this month

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The incident marks the second time in November that a child has been shot with an unsecured firearm in Detroit, Russell said.

Neighbour Nia Myles told WXYZ that her 9-year-old son heard the gunshot and ran inside to alert her.

Myles, who said she is a licensed gun owner, stressed the importance of keeping firearms locked away when children are present.

“I think it's very important, especially to watch the kids as well. I'm a licensed carrier myself and I make sure everything is locked up because I have two kids,” she said.

She added that she hoped the injured boy would recover.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and search for the missing firearm.