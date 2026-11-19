A slow-moving storm system brought torrential rainfall to South Florida, prompting authorities to declare an emergency on Wednesday. Authorities reported damage across the region, including the collapse of a synagogue roof and vehicles being submerged on flooded roads.

Torrential rainfall led to the collapse of the roof at Temple Sinai in Hollywood. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Preliminary estimates indicated that parts of Broward County received as much as 12 inches (30.5 centimetres) of rainfall over the 24-hour period ending Wednesday morning, according to Alejandra Garcia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami, AP reported.

El Niño alters seasonal weather patterns

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Garcia explained that El Niño, a natural climate-warming pattern, has interfered with Florida’s usual dry season, which typically lasts from October through May. She said the phenomenon is “helping bring these low pressure systems down toward the southeastern United States, which in turn is causing these heavy precipitation events.”

The National Weather Service warned that the risk of heavy rainfall could persist along Florida’s Atlantic Coast through Friday, with another 12 inches (30 centimetres) of rain potentially expected.

Emergency declared as flooding hits Hollywood

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{{^usCountry}} The Hollywood area received more than 12 inches of rain within just a few hours, an amount exceeding the region’s typical rainfall for three Novembers. Some locations also experienced downpours of more than 5 inches per hour, according to the National Weather Service in Miami, CNN reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Hollywood area received more than 12 inches of rain within just a few hours, an amount exceeding the region’s typical rainfall for three Novembers. Some locations also experienced downpours of more than 5 inches per hour, according to the National Weather Service in Miami, CNN reported. {{/usCountry}}

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The Hollywood city Mayor declared a state of emergency, calling on residents to remain indoors as severe flooding forced the closure of sections of Interstate 95 and Florida's Turnpike.

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The Hollywood Police Department reported receiving more than 300 calls for assistance between 11 pm and 4 am ET, while high-water vehicles continued to operate in the affected areas into late Wednesday morning.

Torrential rainfall led to the collapse of the roof at Temple Sinai in Hollywood, although no injuries were reported. Meanwhile, authorities in northern Florida issued a minor flood warning for areas along the St. Johns River.

More flooding and strong winds expected

The Florida Division of Emergency Management warned in an advisory issued Tuesday night that rainfall could reach “potentially catastrophic” levels, triggering flash floods, life-threatening rip currents and minor beach erosion due to high surf.

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Adding to the weather concerns, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said a low-pressure system forecast to develop near the northern Bahamas could strengthen into a subtropical or tropical storm. The system may bring coastal flooding, hazardous surf and strong winds to parts of the southeastern and mid-Atlantic coastlines through early next week.

(With AP inputs)