Florida Hurricane Isaias: Fort Walton, 30A, Destin, Navarre, Miramar and Pensacola beaches battered; videos emerge

Hurricane Isaias battered Florida’s Panhandle on Friday as dangerous surf, hurricane-force winds and heavy rain swept across popular beach communities. These include Pensacola Beach, Destin, Fort Walton Beach, Navarre Beach, Miramar Beach and Scenic Highway 30A.

Videos from Destin, Pensacola Beach, Fort Walton Beach and 30A showed rough seas, flooded roads (Representative) (Unsplash)

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Videos shared on social media showed towering waves crashing over beaches, strong winds whipping palm trees and areas flooded by storm surge. Local authorities closed beaches, urged residents to stay indoors and warned against entering the Gulf as conditions rapidly deteriorated.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Isaias was a Category 3 major hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph (195 kmph) during the afternoon as it approached the western Florida Panhandle. By early evening, the eyewall was nearing the coast with winds of 115 mph, prompting an Extreme Wind Warning for parts of the region.

Also read: When does Hurricane Isaias make landfall today? Latest updates as Florida faces power outages and extreme wind warnings

Pensacola, Destin and Fort Walton among hardest-hit coastal communities

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{{^usCountry}} Conditions worsened rapidly across the Emerald Coast throughout Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Conditions worsened rapidly across the Emerald Coast throughout Friday. {{/usCountry}}

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The National Hurricane Center reported wind gusts of 47 mph at Navarre Beach during the afternoon, while weather stations later recorded gusts approaching 75 mph near Perdido Bay as the hurricane’s eyewall neared the coastline.

A flash flood emergency was also issued for areas in and around Destin. A user on X shared the videos of the beach in Destin and wrote, “The wrath of category 3 major Hurricane Isaias has arrived in Fort Walton Beach to Destin, Florida with winds gusting over 80 mph. Ears popping with wind surges.”

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Pensacola Beach was also evacuated earlier in the day as lifeguards cleared the shoreline and emergency officials warned residents to seek shelter immediately. A video shared by Ali Reid of NBC showed damaged streets with branches of trees scattered throughout. “Downtown #pensacola right now as #isaias shows its wrath here in #florida … trees down everywhere. Power out for much of the city. #flwx @accuweather.”

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Videos circulating online showed waves pounding seawalls in Fort Walton Beach. Another X user shared a video of the streets flooded with water. “FLOODING and an EXTREME WIND WARNING happening now in Fort Walton Beach, FL as of 6pm. #FLwx #Isaias”

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Other clips from Miramar Beach and Scenic Highway 30A captured sheets of rain, low visibility and powerful gusts blowing across normally crowded tourist areas.

A use driving in the car share a video from Miramar beach and wrote, “Things are getting spicy in Miramar Beach.”

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Authorities warned that the most dangerous conditions would occur near and east of the hurricane’s centre, where storm surge could reach 6 to 9 feet in vulnerable coastal communities.

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Storm surge, tornadoes and flooding remain major threats

The National Hurricane Center warned that hurricane-force winds extend well beyond the eye, while tropical-storm-force winds cover a much larger area.

Forecasters said Isaias could produce 4 to 8 inches of rainfall, with isolated totals reaching 15 inches across parts of the Florida Panhandle, southern Alabama and southwest Georgia. The rainfall could trigger life-threatening flash flooding well inland.

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Meteorologists also warned that tornadoes were possible across Florida, Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas as the storm moved inland.