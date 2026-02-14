Forensic expert raises alarm over blood outside Nancy Guthrie's home: 'Not innocent droplets'

The Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case is on track to enter its third week as expert opinions pour in about the various evidence that has been found at her home. Experts indicate the blood's pattern at Nancy Guthrie's home suggests abduction and blood from “either the hands or the face.” (savannahguthrie/Instagram)

Law enforcements have found drops of blood outside her Tucson, Arizona, home. DNA testing has confirmed that the blood at the scene belongs to the TV journalist's mother, who disappeared from her home on February 1.

“This blood dropped onto the porch area during an abduction” Dr Michael Baden, a forensic pathologist, gave Fox News Digital important details regarding the blood discovered outside Nancy's house.

He said the shape, number and placement of blood droplets outside the front porch are “entirely consistent and indicative of occurring during an abduction,” rather than an accidental fall or benign cause.

Michael then speculated that Nancy's inability to stop the blood from spilling onto the floor was a warning sign. “These are not innocent droplets… the place of the droplets outside the house on the porch, they are entirely consistent and indicative of occurring during an abduction.”

He explained, “The nature of the blood spots with little pale centers or donut shapes is typical for drops that come from the nose or mouth, because they’re mixed with air.”

According to the expert, "either the hands or the face" were the source of the blood droplets.

Another expert concluded that the blood droplets, however, are not from a “traumatic injury like a gunshot wound or a stab wound.”

Search status and suspect Despite several significant developments in Nancy's disappearance case, no solid suspects or persons of interest have been publicly named yet.

The FBI released surveillance footage that captured a masked individual near Nancy Guthrie’s home on the morning she vanished. It showed a person with a gun holstered in their waistband, wearing gloves and a ski mask.

The suspect description characterized the person of interest as approximately 5’9” - 5’10” tall and of average build. The agents also said that the suspect was carrying a black Ozark Trail Hiker Pack.