Fort Valley State University shooting fears: What's happening at State University Drive in Georgia? First details

There were fears that a shooting had taken place in Fort Valley State University on October 7. FVSU is located at 1005 State University Drive, Fort Valley, Georgia.

Fears of a shooting at the Fort Valley State University gripped locals, though there was no official confirmation of the incident. (Facebook/Fort Valley State University﻿)

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Several social media profiles based out of Georgia claimed there were shots fired at Fort Valley State University. However, there is no official confirmation of the shooting. FVSU did not have any alert up on their official page or social media handles. HT.com has reached out to Fort Valley Police Department for comment.

At the time of writing, there's no official confirmation on injuries, if any. No details are also known of the alleged shooter, if there is one. There are also no details on what might have led to the possible shooting.

What is being said about Fort Valley State University incident

Several people posted about a possible shooting at Fort Valley State University, though official details remained unconfirmed.

“Does anyone have kids that go to FVSU? please check on them they just got the shooting SMH!,” one wrote, complaining about the lack of campus security. Another added “Someone just got shot on fvsu campus check on your people's.”

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{{^usCountry}} Yet another said “Whoever shot that kid at Fort Valley State University your old life is over!!! Get ready for your new beginning!!.” One person also wrote “Lord thank you for keeping my daughter niece and roommates covered they just put the school on lock down due to a shooting on campus over nonsense yall please in the name of Jesus put these guns up and stop this violence its sad everywhere you go you got to look over your shoulder and can't even enjoy life without this foolishness.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yet another said “Whoever shot that kid at Fort Valley State University your old life is over!!! Get ready for your new beginning!!.” One person also wrote “Lord thank you for keeping my daughter niece and roommates covered they just put the school on lock down due to a shooting on campus over nonsense yall please in the name of Jesus put these guns up and stop this violence its sad everywhere you go you got to look over your shoulder and can't even enjoy life without this foolishness.” {{/usCountry}}

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One person also said “Swear!!! Got my kid calling me cause they locked down out there. Y’all mfers on the FLO!!!! Y’all ain’t tired of all the shootings and killings yet?”.

To be sure, a shooting has not been confirmed by authorities or the university's official pages.

FVSU postpones football game

FVSU, meanwhile, informed that the football game to be held on Saturday against Clark-Atlanta, has now been postponed to Thursday, November 12 at 6pm, due to ‘impending inclement weather’.

“The home football game against Clark-Atlanta University will now be played on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 6:00pm due to impending inclement weather, Tropical Storm Isaias. The safety and well-being of Wildcat Nation remain our highest priority. University officials are closely monitoring weather conditions and will continue to assess any potential impacts,” the statement read.