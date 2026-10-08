Who is Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud? Teen arrested for planning alleged mass shooting at Mall of America in Minnesota

Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud, an 18-year-old suspect, was arrested by the FBI's office in Minnesota for allegedly planning a mass shooting at the Mall of America shopping mall in Minnesota's Bloomington. Representational. (Unsplash)

On Wednesday, the FBI announced that they arrested Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud on Tuesday. He has been charged with planning a mass shooting at the mall later this month in support of ISIS. The FBI said that he planned to use an AK-47 rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, CNN reported, citing court records.

According to the court documents unsealed on Tuesday, Mohamud procured a Norinco AK-47 rifle and around 200 rounds of ammunition. Investigation into the 18-year-old also revealed that he expressed admiration for terror attacks in the US that have resulted in mass casualties.

Also read: Student loan forgiveness: Why borrowers could face a $12,000 tax bill in 2026

Who Is Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud? According to arrest records of Mohamud, he was born on April 24, 2008. He is a 5-foot-11 black male, the arret record states. A mugshot of the 18-year-old also surfaced.

Bill Melugin of Fox News reported citing sources that the parents of Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud are Somali nationals who later became US citizens. They came to New York in 2000, and his mom became US citizen in 2010 and his dad in 2017.

Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud was born in the US and is a US citizen.

The charges against the 18-year-old were announced by US Attorney for Minnesota, Dan Rosen. Rosen revealed that Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud was in conversation with an undercover FBI agent.

The agent, posing as a member of ISIS, was attempting to sell an AK-47 and 200 rounds of ammunition to Mohamud. He was nabbed Tuesday by the agent after he paid $600,000 to purchase the gun and bullets.

Also read: India proposes senior diplomat Sudhakar Dalela as next ambassador to Nepal

Trump And Kash Patel Reacts Donald Trump was also asked about the incident by reporters on Wednesday. Trump only said that “the FBI did a great job.”

FBI Director Kash Patel also released an update on the arrest of Mohamud. "An ISIS-inspired terrorist allegedly wanted to slaughter 30–60 innocent Americans at the Mall of America," Patel wrote in a X post. "He got an AK-style rifle and 200 rounds. He also got the FBI. ARRESTED before he could hurt a single American. This FBI doesn’t wait for terrorists to attack.

"We find them, disrupt them, and put them in handcuffs. Outstanding work by our Minneapolis team," he added.

Mall of America is one of the US's largest shopping malls in terms of total floor area. It opened in 1992 and has over 500 stores.