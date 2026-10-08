India proposes senior diplomat Sudhakar Dalela as next ambassador to Nepal
India has proposed senior diplomat Sudhakar Dalela, currently BRICS Sherpa, as its next ambassador to Nepal following the retirement of Naveen Srivastava.
New Delhi: India has proposed senior career diplomat Sudhakar Dalela, currently secretary (economic relations) and the Brics Sherpa, as the next ambassador to Nepal, people familiar with the matter said.
Dalela recently played a key role as the official in-charge of the team at the external affairs ministry that helped forge consensus on a joint declaration at the Brics Summit last month amid sharp differences between Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
India's formal proposal seeking an agrément, or the host country's formal approval for a proposed ambassador, was dispatched on Tuesday, the sources said on condition of anonymity.
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The post of ambassador in Kathmandu became vacant after the retirement of career diplomat Naveen Srivastava earlier this month.
Dalela has experience in overseeing India's relations with Nepal in his previous roles in the external affairs ministry as director (North) during 2006-2007 and as joint secretary (North) during 2016-2019.
He joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1993 and also did a stint as director in the Prime Minister’s Office during 2009-2011, focusing on India's engagement with South Asia, East Asia, the Indo-Pacific and the Middle East.
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Dalela has also served in Indian missions in Brasilia, Chicago, Dhaka, Geneva, Thimphu and Washington. Most recently, he served as the Ambassador to Bhutan during 2022-2025. He also has experience in trade and economic policy, having served in the department of commerce in New Delhi as director (trade policy) and twice at India's permanent mission to the WTO, including as deputy permanent representative during 2014-2016.
The development comes in the wake of speculation in some quarters that New Delhi could opt for a political appointee to make a fresh start with Nepal in the wake of the Gen Z uprising that resulted in the election of the government led by Prime Minister Balen Shah.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRezaul H Laskar
Rezaul Hasan Laskar is Foreign Editor with the Hindustan Times, which he joined in 2015. He began as a journalist in his hometown of Shillong in northeast India and has worked in newspapers and wire services over the years. He moved to New Delhi in 1997 and initially focused on defence, national security, Jammu and Kashmir and the northeast, while also working of foreign policy and international relations. He has been part of the media delegation accompanying PMs on foreign visits and has reported from destinations ranging from Tibet to Ukraine. Between 2007 and 2013, he was the Press Trust of India correspondent in Pakistan, one of only two Indian journalists allowed to report from the country. He extensively covered Pakistan’s domestic politics and the life of the common people, as well as the fallout of the 2008 Mumbai attacks on India-Pakistan relations and the subsequent trial in Pakistan of the suspects involved in the attack. As part of his reportage in Pakistan, he travelled the breadth of the country, from the Swat Valley to Balochistan. Reza’s first gig in journalism was writing a weekly music column, and music – especially classic rock – remains a keen interest. He is also a movie buff and a keen photographer.Read More