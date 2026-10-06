Freddie Jackson's last social media post resurfaces as R&B legend dies days after 69th birthday

Freddie Jackson died on October 5, 2026, at age 69, just three days after his birthday. His family shared the news of his death on Instagram on October 6, calling him a “kind, generous soul” who loved his fans, family, friends and music. No cause of death has been announced.

Freddie Jackson, the voice behind “You Are My Lady,” died at 69, leaving behind decades of beloved R&B music. (Freddie Jackson/Instagram)

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Jackson was best known for R&B hits including “You Are My Lady” and “Rock Me Tonight (For Old Times Sake),” and his career stretched from the late 1970s into the 2020s. His final personal Instagram post before his death was a birthday message thanking fans for their love.

Freddie Jackson’s family announces his death

The statement shared by Jackson’s family said: “It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Freddie Jackson, who went home to rest last night.”

They added: “Freddie was more than a legendary voice. He was a kind, generous soul who loved his fans, his family, his friends, and his music with everything he had.”

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{{^usCountry}} The family also wrote: “For decades he gave us the songs that became the soundtrack to our love stories, our celebrations, and our most treasured memories. That gift will live on forever.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family also wrote: “For decades he gave us the songs that became the soundtrack to our love stories, our celebrations, and our most treasured memories. That gift will live on forever.” {{/usCountry}}

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They thanked the people who had listened to Jackson’s music over the years, saying: “You were family to him, and he carried your love with him always.”

His family said details about funeral arrangements and ways to honor his legacy would be shared later. “Rest in peace, Freddie. Your legacy and your voice will live on forever.”

Also Read: Why did Freddie Jackson never get married? Singer's remark on not having kids resurfaces; ‘I have to fix…’

Freddie Jackson’s final birthday post

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Jackson was born in Harlem, New York, on October 2, 1956. His verified Instagram account shared a birthday post around that date with the caption: “69 years! Thank you for all the love! #happybirthday #freddiejackson”.

A separate post from Jamie Evans, who identified himself as Jackson’s musical director, producer and friend for 10 years, also marked the singer’s birthday.

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Evans wrote: “Happy 69th birthday to the legend, @mrfreddiejackson ! Ten years as a musical director, producer and friend. We’ve been through a lot. Traveled the world together and have more stories than I could ever fit in one post. Through all of it, I’ve learned a lot and love the family we’ve built together. May God bless you always!”

Also Read: Freddie Jackson cause of death: What happened to the legendary R&B and soul singer?

Freddie Jackson’s R&B career and biggest songs

Jackson began singing gospel music at White Rock Baptist Church in Harlem before moving into R&B. He later became the lead singer of Mystic Merlin and returned to New York to work with producer Paul Laurence.

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He signed with Capitol Records in 1984 and released his debut album, “Rock Me Tonight,” in 1985. The album went platinum, while “You Are My Lady” reached No. 1 on the R&B chart and No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Jackson earned two Grammy nominations in 1986, for Best New Artist and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for “You Are My Lady.”

His second album, “Just Like the First Time,” also went platinum and included songs such as “Tasty Love,” “Have You Ever Loved Somebody” and “Jam Tonight.” His final studio album, “My First Love,” was released in 2023.