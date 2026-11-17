Dhaka, Garment workers in Bangladesh on Tuesday staged demonstrations and clashed with law enforcement personnel in parts of Dhaka and the industrial belts of Savar and Ashulia, as protests over demands for higher wages continued, according to local media reports. Fresh unrest in Bangladesh as garment workers protest, block highway for higher wages

Police fired tear gas shells and sound grenades to disperse workers at several locations, while protesters blocked the Dhaka-Aricha Highway in Savar, bringing traffic to a standstill and causing long tailbacks on both sides, the Prothom Alo newspaper reported.

The demonstrations are part of weeks of intermittent protests across Bangladesh's major garment-producing areas, with workers demanding a minimum monthly wage increase from the existing Tk 12,500 to Tk 30,000 , citing rising costs of food, housing, transport and healthcare.

Bangladesh is the world's second-largest garment exporter after China. The sector employs more than four million workers and accounts for over 80 per cent of the country's export earnings, with prolonged disruption threatening production schedules and global apparel supply chains.

In Dhaka, garment workers gathered in the Darus Salam and Shah Ali police station areas of Mirpur on Tuesday morning and attempted to move towards the Mirpur-10 roundabout, Prothom Alo reported.

Police stopped them and later fired sound grenades to disperse the crowd at around 10.30 am local time, Mirpur police station Officer-in-Charge Hafizur Rahman said, according to the report.

In Savar, workers blocked the Dhaka-Aricha Highway in the Fulbaria area around 11 am local time, disrupting traffic in both directions. The blockade continued until around 11.50 am local time, causing long tailbacks and inconvenience to commuters, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

Earlier, clashes and chases were reported in the Padmar Mor area of Hemayetpur and the Khejur Bagan and Jamgora areas of Ashulia, the report said.

Workers allegedly attempted to block roads by setting tyres on fire and burning waste, prompting police and the paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh personnel to use tear gas shells and sound grenades to disperse them, Prothom Alo reported.

The industrial unrest also affected factory operations. Eight factories in the industrial zone remained closed on Tuesday, while three others announced general holidays and workers at five factories stopped work, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The protests have centred on workers' demand for a "living wage to survive", with employees saying their earnings have failed to keep pace with inflation and rising household expenses.

The government formed a Minimum Wage Board on November 1 to recommend a revised pay structure following demonstrations in major garment industrial zones.

The board, chaired by a senior district judge, had earlier agreed to finalise its recommendations by the end of November.

The board's third meeting, scheduled for Monday, was postponed and will now be held on November 23, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

The factory owners' representative was expected to present a proposed pay scale at the meeting, while the garment workers' representative has already submitted their proposal.

The revised pay structure is expected to be announced in December, with the new scale scheduled to take effect from December 1 and workers to receive their first salaries under it in January.

Factory owners have warned that prolonged disruption during the peak production season for spring and summer orders could delay shipments, affect overseas buyers' confidence and lead to cancellations.

Bangladesh supplies major international fashion brands, including H&M, Zara and Gap. The sector has also been facing pressure from rising production costs, inflation and intense competition in global markets.

The protests turned violent in the first week of November, with demonstrators setting ablaze police vans and public transport vehicles and blocking two major highways.

Ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party activists also took to the streets in anti-protest campaigns, carrying bamboo sticks to maintain order and resist what they described as "infiltrators".

BNP leaders have accused deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her supporters of trying to destabilise the government through the protests, while the former premier has rejected such allegations in media interviews.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's information affairs adviser Zahedur Rahman had earlier accused Hasina of fuelling the unrest, saying, "Sheikh Hasina will not let the government remain in peace as long as she is alive".

A student-led uprising toppled Hasina's government on August 5, 2024, forcing her to flee to India. The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus later disbanded her Awami League party under anti-terrorism legislation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.