Dhaka, Violence erupted again in Gopalganj, the hometown of deposed Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and surrounding areas overnight after the killing of a local ruling party leader. Fresh violence grips Hasina's hometown amid brewing tensions in Bangladesh

A police station and the house of a treasury bench lawmaker were set on fire during this unrest.

Police and reports said Bangladesh Nationalist Party's local farmers' wing leader Raju Mollah was killed during clashes between police and supporters of Hasina's now-disbanded Awami League in the Bhanga area of Faridpur, which is adjacent to Gopalganj, on Tuesday evening.

They said the violence initially broke out in the Tungipara sub-district of Gopalganj following the arrest of several suspected Awami League supporters. The unrest quickly spread to other parts of the district and neighbouring Faridpur, leading to the burning of a local BNP office and several motorbikes.

Reports from various newspapers, including online outlet BDnews24, stated that family members and others fled when attackers targeted BNP lawmaker SM Zilany's residence in Gopalganj. His whereabouts remain unknown as he could not be reached by phone.

This latest outbreak of violence comes just two days after Awami League supporters staged aggressive demonstrations in Gopalganj, resulting in assaults on police vehicles and installations. In response, authorities withdrew the district's deputy commissioner, police superintendent, and the officer in charge of the Tungipara police station.

In Dhaka, police said that "unidentified miscreants" torched at least four parked buses between 8.45 pm and 11.15 pm and detonated crude bombs in various locations across the capital, though no casualties were reported.

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed pledged to identify and take stern legal action against the perpetrators of the violence, using audio and video evidence.

"Today or tomorrow, those who attacked the police station, assaulted or attacked law enforcement personnel, will be identified through video footage, audio recordings and photographs and be brought under the law," he stated in parliament on Tuesday evening.

Ahmed added that around 200 police personnel, including senior officers, were stationed at the Tungipara police station, but the government had refrained from ordering action to avoid further casualties.

A local journalist in Tungipara reported that the police had vacated the station as hundreds of people besieged it, where nearly 30 suspected activists had earlier been detained.

He said that authorities had previously deployed platoons of the Border Guard Bangladesh , led by army officers, but they chose to remain silent as the violence persisted for hours.

"During the siege, some over-enthusiastic or unruly activists set fire after freeing detained youths from the police lockup," a local leader of the banned party said on condition of anonymity.

But he claimed that the police station's newly appointed officer-in-charge provoked the violence by "unnecessarily" arresting the youths to "frighten them by showing muscle, resulting in an outburst of anger from people in the neighbourhood."

State minister for foreign affairs Shama Obaed Islam, who is currently staying in her troubled constituency in Faridpur, claimed that fugitive leaders of the "fallen fascist Awami League" were trying to create anarchy in the country.

She alleged that some groups were exploiting the ongoing unrest in the garment sector to destabilise the situation, referring to the ongoing protests by workers demanding a "minimum wage for living" in the industrial belt, particularly around Dhaka.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.