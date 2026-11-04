From Deb Haaland to Xavier Becerra: 9 candidates who made history in US midterm governor races

Women and minority candidates made history in the 2026 US midterm elections. Voters in nine states elected governors who set new records for representation. The wins were important milestones for Black, Native American, Latino and women politicians across the US.

Women and minority candidates make history in nine US governor races in the 2026 midterm elections. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan) (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

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Keisha Lance Bottoms became the first Black woman elected governor in US history after defeating Republican candidate Rick Jackson in Georgia. The 56-year-old Democrat's win also ended more than 20 years of Republican rule in Georgia's governor's office, NPR reported. Her victory is a major step forward for Black women's representation in US politics.

First Native American woman governor

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Deb Haaland became the first Native American woman elected governor of a US state after defeating Republican Gregg Hull in New Mexico. Haaland is of Pueblo Indian descent and previously served as a member of Congress and as Interior secretary under Biden.

First Latino governors in California and Texas

Deep Dive Which candidates made history in the 2026 US governor races? The election produced historic firsts in nine states, including Keisha Lance Bottoms as the first Black woman governor and Deb Haaland as the first Native American woman governor. Other milestones included the first Latino governor of California, first Latina governor of Texas, and first women governors in Tennessee, Minnesota and Ohio. How did Gina Hinojosa make history in Texas? Democrat Gina Hinojosa became Texas’s first Latina governor after defeating incumbent Greg Abbott. Her win also ended more than 30 years of Republican control of the governor’s office. What factors helped Gina Hinojosa and other Democrats win historic governor races? The related coverage points to cost-of-living concerns and renewed Democratic support among Hispanic voters as factors in Texas. Voters also expressed dissatisfaction with the economy and the Trump administration’s policies.

Xavier Becerra became the first Latino to be elected governor of California after defeating Republican candidate Steve Hilton. Becerra, a Democrat, will replace outgoing Governor Gavin Newsom, KQED reported.

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{{^usCountry}} Gina Hinojosa became the first Latina to be elected governor of Texas after defeating sitting Republican Governor Greg Abbott. Hinojosa is a Democrat and a member of the Texas state House of Representatives. Abbott was a close ally of President Donald Trump and one of the most influential Republican governors in the country, NPR reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gina Hinojosa became the first Latina to be elected governor of Texas after defeating sitting Republican Governor Greg Abbott. Hinojosa is a Democrat and a member of the Texas state House of Representatives. Abbott was a close ally of President Donald Trump and one of the most influential Republican governors in the country, NPR reported. {{/usCountry}}

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Hinojosa's victory also ended more than 30 years of Republican control of the Texas governor's office.

First Black governors in Florida and Wisconsin

Florida elected its first Black governor, Republican Byron Donalds, who defeated Democrat David Jolly.

Also read: In a first for US Senate, three black women to serve simultaneously after Stratton’s midterms win

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Donalds campaigned on lowering the cost of living and continuing Florida's conservative policies. Donalds has served in Congress since 2021 and previously completed two terms in the Florida state legislature.

Wisconsin also elected its first Black governor, Democrat David Crowley, who defeated Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany. Crowley serves as Milwaukee County executive and made history despite facing a campaign that spent considerably less money than his opponent's.

Crowley campaigned on his record of working with people across party lines. He presented himself as a deal-maker who could work with both Democrats and Republicans to get things done.

First women governors in Tennessee, Minnesota and Ohio

Tennessee elected its first woman governor, Republican Marsha Blackburn, who defeated Democrat Jerri Green and several independent candidates. Blackburn, a US senator, had been considered a favourite in the race, although her victory was narrower than expected, NPR reported.

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Minnesota elected its first woman governor, Democrat Amy Klobuchar. The US senator defeated Republican Lisa Demuth, speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives. Klobuchar will take office in January, making history in the state, according to Minnesota Public Radio (MPR).

Ohio elected its first woman governor and first Jewish governor, Democrat Amy Acton. Acton defeated Republican Vivek Ramaswamy in one of the biggest upsets of the election night.

Also read: Alabama elects first transgender woman as Allison Montgomery defeats Republican in District 25

Acton's victory also marks the return of Democrats to the Ohio governor's office after two decades. She will become the first Democrat to hold the position in 20 years.

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Acton previously served as Ohio's chief public health officer during the Covid-19 pandemic. Her public health experience was an important part of her background as she entered the governor's race, NPR reported.

The results mark a major moment for women and minority representation in US state politics. The newly elected governors will bring historically underrepresented communities into some of the country's most powerful state-level political offices.