Midterms end and a new Congress takes shape: Timeline from recount deadlines to oath taking

These steps include completing vote counting , certifying election results, conducting recounts in closely contested races, preparing the new lawmakers for their roles and organising the incoming Congress.

However, the newly elected lawmakers will not immediately take charge after the election results are announced. Several steps must be completed before they can officially begin their work in Congress.

The 2026 US midterm elections have changed the balance of power in Washington, with Democrats winning control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

What happens in Congress between the 2026 midterms and January 3, 2027?

What happens in Congress between the 2026 midterms and January 3, 2027?

When does the 120th US Congress begin, and when do lawmakers take their oaths?

When does the 120th US Congress begin, and when do lawmakers take their oaths?

What steps happen before the winners of the 2026 US midterms officially take office?

What steps happen before the winners of the 2026 US midterms officially take office?

The 120th US Congress is scheduled to begin its term on January 3, 2027. This date marks the formal end of the current Congress and the beginning of the terms of newly elected senators and representatives.

US election recount deadlines: What happens in each state? The US does not have one common deadline for requesting an election recount. Each state has its own laws setting the deadline, conditions and procedure for recounting votes. According to the NCSL, 41 states and Washington, DC, allow eligible candidates, voters or other parties to request a recount under certain conditions.

Also read: US midterm election results LIVE

In 26 states, Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico, recounts can also be automatically triggered when the difference between candidates falls within a specified vote margin. The most common threshold for an automatic recount is a difference of 0.5% between candidates.

However, some states use different limits, ranging from 1% to an exact tie. The NCSL also lists the deadlines by which states must complete automatic recounts, wherever such deadlines are specified in their laws.

What happens after the November 3 midterm elections? The first step after voting ends is counting the votes. Election officials collect ballot papers from polling stations and count them. They then prepare the first set of results. These results usually include votes cast through early voting. They give an idea of which candidates are leading, but they do not confirm the final winners.

Officials also count votes cast on Election Day. They check voting records and make sure the number of votes matches the number of people who voted. After counting all the votes, officials put together the results and send them to state authorities for checking and approval.

When do election officials certify the results? Preliminary election results are different from officially certified results. A candidate may be declared the winner on election night, but the result becomes official only after the state completes its certification process.

During certification, election officials verify the vote totals from different polling locations and ensure that the results have been correctly counted and reported. The process can take several weeks after Election Day, depending on state laws and the time required to complete vote counting, canvassing and other checks, according to The Texas Tribune.

When can candidates ask for a recount? Recounts are another important step in closely contested elections. They allow election officials to count votes again when the result is extremely close or when a candidate or another eligible party challenges the outcome.

Also read: US midterm election results: States which flipped blue

What happens during the transition period? Once the election results are counted and the winners are established, the US enters a transition period before the new Congress begins its term. During this period, the outgoing Congress continues to function. This phase is commonly known as the lame-duck session.

The outgoing Congress can use this time to discuss pending legislation, government spending measures and other unfinished business. At the same time, newly elected senators and representatives begin preparing to take up their responsibilities in Washington.

They attend orientation programmes, recruit staff, arrange office spaces and prepare for their new roles. Political parties also begin organising leadership elections and preparing for the incoming congressional session.

Why does the new Congress begin on January 3? Under the 20th Amendment to the US Constitution, a new Congress must begin on January 3. The amendment was approved in 1933. Before this amendment, the terms of newly elected senators and House members began on March 4, several months after the November elections.

The 20th Amendment changed this date from March 4 to January 3. It also changed the date of the US presidential inauguration from March 4 to January 20.

January 3, 2027, falls on a Sunday. What happens next? In 2027, January 3 falls on a Sunday. This creates a difference between the official start of the new Congress and the day lawmakers actually meet for their first session. The terms of the newly elected lawmakers will officially begin at 12 noon on January 3, 2027. This will mark the beginning of the 120th US Congress.

When will newly elected lawmakers take their oaths? Newly elected members of the US House of Representatives are expected to take their oaths of office when the 120th Congress first meets on January 3, 2027.

The House first elects its Speaker. The Speaker then takes the oath of office before administering the oath to the newly elected and re-elected House members, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Newly elected senators also take their oaths when the new Senate convenes. The Vice President, who serves as President of the Senate, normally administers the oath.