‘War is a human catastrophe’: Gary Swing, Green Party candidate running for Arizona seat, wants to abolish nuclear weapons

Gary Swing, who is running as the Green Party candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Arizona’s 6th Congressional District, describes himself as a “lifelong pacifist.” He advanced from the Green Party primary on July 21, 2026.

Gary Swing, Green Party candidate in Arizona's CD 6 (Credit: Gary Swing)

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Born in Willingboro, New Jersey, Gary earned a high school diploma from Friends School, Mullica Hill, a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado, Boulder, in 1991, and a master's degree from the University of Colorado, Denver, in 1999. He previously worked as a caregiver and neighborhood business association promoter.

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Ahead of the midterms, Gary, who has served as spokesperson for Best Democracy, spoke to HindustanTimes.com about his stance on various issues, including the abolition of foreign military intervention, ending foreign military aid, and cutting the military budget by 90%.

Deep Dive What changes does Gary Swing propose to reduce US military involvement overseas? Swing proposes ending foreign military interventions and aid, closing overseas bases, abolishing nuclear weapons and cutting military spending by 90%. He says the military should be limited to defending US territory. Why does Gary Swing want to cut the US military budget by 90%? He argues that security should come from diplomacy, international law and nonviolent conflict resolution rather than military force. He would redirect resources and personnel to areas including civilian infrastructure, disaster response and humanitarian aid. How can Congress influence US military action and funding? Congress can debate military action, hold hearings and control funding through spending bills. The related coverage notes that measures to restrict funding may also need Senate approval and could face a presidential veto.

“I would prioritize three fundamental reforms: end American militarism, establish proportional representation in a unicameral Congress, and replace the imperial presidency with parliamentary democracy. These changes would transform how America engages with the world, represents its people, and exercises political power,” said Gary, who has been affiliated with the Unity Party of Colorado and the Jefferson County Green Party.

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{{^usCountry}} He stressed the need to “end militarism and build a nonviolent, humanitarian foreign policy.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He stressed the need to “end militarism and build a nonviolent, humanitarian foreign policy.” {{/usCountry}}

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“War is a human catastrophe, not a legitimate instrument of routine national policy. The US must end foreign military interventions, permanent overseas bases, and foreign military aid. I advocate cutting military spending by 90%, abolishing nuclear weapons, and restricting the military to non-offensive defense of US territory,” said Gary.

“Instead of spending trillions of dollars on illegal, immoral wars, the United States should invest in diplomacy, humanitarian aid, hunger and poverty eradication, clean water, and nonviolent conflict resolution. Real security comes from protecting human lives and addressing the causes of conflict—not dominating the world through military force,” he added.

Gary said it is also important to “replace the two-party duopoly with proportional representation.”

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He said, “Winner-take-all elections distort representation and exclude millions of people from representation in government. I propose abolishing the US Senate and creating a unicameral Congress elected through proportional representation in multi-member districts. Legislative seats should reflect the share of votes cast for each political party. This would give more Americans a genuine voice, open the door to new political movements, and compel parties to negotiate and cooperate. Democracy must offer fair, inclusive representation, not force voters to choose between two entrenched political parties.”

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Gary then stressed the need to “abolish the imperial presidency and establish parliamentary government.”

“The presidency concentrates too much power in one individual, fuels personality-driven politics, and places enormous consequences on a single national election. I would replace the presidential system with parliamentary democracy, in which a unicameral Congress selects a chief executive with strictly limited powers,” Gary said.

“The executive would answer to the legislature and could be removed through a vote of no confidence,” he explained. “Political power should depend on continued legislative confidence, not on one person’s authority.”

Gary’s comments come days before November 3, when about 210 million registered voters will decide how much power Donald Trump has for the rest of his presidency. While Trump is not on the ballot, control of the United States Congress is. The midterm elections, held halfway through a US president’s four-year term, decide the makeup of Congress.

Cutting the US military budget by 90% and closing foreign military bases

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Gary went on to explain how he would cut the military budget by 90% and close foreign military bases while addressing national security threats and protecting US interests.

“I would cut military spending by 90% through a phased transition that ends offensive wars, foreign military aid, and the global network of overseas bases, retaining only those armed forces necessary to defend U.S. territory. We would redirect resources and personnel toward civilian infrastructure, renewable energy, disaster response, and humanitarian aid,” he explained.

“True national security comes from diplomacy, international law, respect for universal human rights, and effective nonviolent alternatives to war. Civilian-based defense prepares people to resist aggression through organized noncooperation, strikes, boycotts, civil resistance, and parallel institutions that deny aggressors the ability to govern or exploit a population,” he added.

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Gary said that if citizens could be prepared to defend their freedom through strategic nonviolent action, “we can reduce dependence on military force and break cycles of violence and retaliation.”

Abolishing ICE

Gary supports abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), opposing a border wall and expanding freedom of migration. He explained how he would replace the current immigration enforcement system, and how his approach would address border security and immigration backlogs.

“Freedom of migration is a fundamental human right. Immigration policy must prioritize human dignity, freedom, and nonviolence—not detention, deportation, and militarized borders,” Gary said.

“I would abolish ICE, end the construction of border walls, and replace punitive enforcement with a humane, civilian-led system that processes applications, protects human rights, reunites families, and welcomes immigrants. We must expand legal pathways, simplify applications, adequately staff processing centers, and clear immigration backlogs through timely, fair procedures. No one should have to risk death crossing deserts or depend on smugglers because lawful entry is inaccessible,” he added.

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Gary said that what is essential is to “address genuine security threats, trafficking, and exploitation through trained civilian personnel, humanitarian assistance, and international cooperation.”

“We must also address why people flee: poverty, violence, political repression, and climate disruption. US foreign policy should prioritize diplomacy, humanitarian aid, and sustainable development rather than military interventions and policies that deepen instability,” he said. “We can uphold the law and protect communities without abandoning compassion, family unity, or human rights. The goal is an immigration system that recognizes every person’s dignity and replaces fear and punishment with fairness, freedom, and humanity.”

Medicare for All

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Gary said that he supports Medicare for All, and the Green Party's stance that healthcare should be a human right, “not a privilege tied to employment or income.”

He said that he would fund it “through progressive taxation and savings from eliminating insurance-industry administrative waste, negotiating lower prescription drug prices, bulk purchasing medications, and controlling costs.”

Gary Swing describes himself as a “lifelong pacifist"

He explained that if higher-income households contribute more, private insurance premiums would be replaced with equitable public financing.

“Workers with employer-sponsored insurance would no longer depend on their employers for healthcare. Everyone would have guaranteed coverage, whether employed, unemployed, self-employed, or retired. Losing or changing a job would no longer mean losing health insurance. Employers would no longer need to purchase private insurance for their workers, potentially freeing resources for wages, hiring, and investment. Patients would be protected from premiums, deductibles, and copayments for covered services under the proposed system, while retaining the freedom to choose their healthcare providers,” said Gary.

“Doctors and hospitals could remain privately operated; healthcare financing would become a public responsibility rather than a profit center for insurance companies,” he added.

Universal basic income, and transitioning away from fossil fuels and nuclear energy

Gary stressed the need for a universal basic income (UBI), which he said would “provide every adult with a regular, unconditional income, reducing poverty and giving workers greater bargaining power.” He added that he would fund UBI through “progressive taxation, taxes on pollution and resource depletion, ending corporate subsidies, and redirecting excessive military spending.”

“UBI alone cannot solve the affordability crisis. I would pair it with Medicare for All, expanded affordable housing, stronger protections against excessive rents, sustainable local food production, and antitrust enforcement to curb monopolistic pricing. Disability and housing benefits must be protected, with additional assistance for people facing higher living costs or greater needs,” Gary said.

Gary also said that he supports a Green New Deal to transition from fossil fuels and nuclear power to clean, renewable energy without having to sacrifice reliable electricity, affordable rates, or the livelihoods of workers.

“I support modernizing the electric grid, expanding interstate transmission, investing in battery storage and other energy-storage technologies, improving energy efficiency, and developing distributed solar and other renewable sources. We would phase out fossil-fuel and nuclear facilities as reliable renewable capacity becomes available, ensuring uninterrupted power throughout the transition,” Gary said.

He added, “I would expand public investment in renewable energy, energy-efficient housing, and domestic clean-energy manufacturing. Publicly owned utilities, accountable to the communities they serve, should prioritize affordable, reliable electricity over private profits.”

Israel-Palestine conflict

Gary opened up on his stance on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, saying he would “immediately end all US military aid to Israel.”

“American weapons have enabled occupation, apartheid, and the devastation of Gaza, where acts under investigation as genocide demand urgent action. I support an immediate, permanent ceasefire, the release of all unlawfully detained prisoners, unrestricted humanitarian aid, and an end to the blockade,” Gary said.

“Lasting peace requires ending apartheid and occupation while guaranteeing equal rights, self-determination, and security for both Israelis and Palestinians. The United States must stop acting as an unconditional military patron and support genuine international mediation, including South Africa's offer to help facilitate a peaceful resolution,” he added.

‘I would build support through clear proposals and public pressure’

Gary explained that as a Green Party representative in a Congress dominated by the two major parties, he would be an independent voice for “peace, democracy, and economic justice.”

“I would build support through clear proposals and public pressure. I would introduce legislation to end U.S. military aid that enables human rights abuses, reduce military spending, expand economic security, and advance proportional representation and parliamentary democracy. Through town halls, public forums, and media outreach, I would mobilize constituents to demand action,” he said.

Gary said that while he cannot enact sweeping reforms alone, he definitely can "introduce alternatives, build coalitions, expose harmful policies, and mobilize public support for change.”

Gary explained how he would treat Congress in his first two years – “like a particularly stubborn vending machine: keep kicking it until something useful falls out.”

“I’d introduce bills to immediately end all U.S. military aid to Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt; cut the Pentagon budget 90 percent (starting with the next National Defense Authorization Act); and close the 750-plus overseas bases that turn America into a global chain of heavily armed Bed & Breakfasts. Will they pass? About as likely as a multipartisan group hug. But forcing recorded votes still counts. Nothing focuses a politician’s mind like explaining to voters why they just rubber-stamped another forever war or another shipment of 2,000-pound bombs,” he said.

“Hold me accountable like a bad reality-show contestant. Did I introduce those specific bills? Did I vote against every new war authorization and arms package? Did I publish quarterly progress reports instead of vague “I’m fighting for you” newsletters? If I start sounding like every other suit who’s “working within the system,” vote me off the island. One Green can’t rewrite the Constitution alone, but I can at least make the status quo look as ridiculous as it is—while trying to fix it,” Gary concluded.