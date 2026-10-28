Trump claims Iran may be stalling peace deal due to US midterms; promises Russia-Ukraine meeting ‘very soon’

Trump said that Iran was likely delaying a deal with an eye on the midterms, but claimed it would not help Tehran.

Trump claimed that they were in a "very good position" with Iran. The US has been in conflict with the Middle Eastern nation since February 2026, following joint strikes with Israel. There've been questions from people within the Republican Party, as the Iran conflict had led to rising gas prices across the US. Trump's remarks come ahead of the US midterm elections slated to take place on November 3, where Democrats will be looking to expand their influence while the Republicans try to hold on to their seats.

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran could be delaying a peace deal in West Asia with an eye on the upcoming midterm elections in the US, while he hinted that a meeting between Russia and Ukraine was in the offing. His remarks came outside Air Force One in Maryland after he returned from Texas.

“It's a question of when do I want to end it... They've wanted to make a deal, but they like tapping it along. Maybe they're waiting for the election or something — but that's not gonna help them,” Trump said.

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This is not the first time Trump has brought up the possibility of a deal with Iran. However, the two countries have not been able to reach common ground. The president, however, confidently told the press that it depended on him when he wanted to end the Iran conflict.

Trump promises Russia-Ukraine meeting ‘soon’ While the president said that Iran might be delaying deal talks, he was much more positive about getting Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the negotiation table.

“We're making a lot of progress with Russia-Ukraine. There'll be a meeting set up very soon,” he said.