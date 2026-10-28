Trump claims Iran may be stalling peace deal due to US midterms; promises Russia-Ukraine meeting ‘very soon’
President Donald Trump claimed Iran might be stalling deal talks with an eye on the upcoming US midterms, but appeared positive on a Russia-Ukraine solution.
President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran could be delaying a peace deal in West Asia with an eye on the upcoming midterm elections in the US, while he hinted that a meeting between Russia and Ukraine was in the offing. His remarks came outside Air Force One in Maryland after he returned from Texas.
Trump claimed that they were in a "very good position" with Iran. The US has been in conflict with the Middle Eastern nation since February 2026, following joint strikes with Israel. There've been questions from people within the Republican Party, as the Iran conflict had led to rising gas prices across the US. Trump's remarks come ahead of the US midterm elections slated to take place on November 3, where Democrats will be looking to expand their influence while the Republicans try to hold on to their seats.
What Trump said of Iran conflict
Trump said that Iran was likely delaying a deal with an eye on the midterms, but claimed it would not help Tehran.
“It's a question of when do I want to end it... They've wanted to make a deal, but they like tapping it along. Maybe they're waiting for the election or something — but that's not gonna help them,” Trump said.
Also Read | Trump hints at upcoming meeting with Putin, Zelensky amid Ukraine peace push
This is not the first time Trump has brought up the possibility of a deal with Iran. However, the two countries have not been able to reach common ground. The president, however, confidently told the press that it depended on him when he wanted to end the Iran conflict.
Trump promises Russia-Ukraine meeting ‘soon’
While the president said that Iran might be delaying deal talks, he was much more positive about getting Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the negotiation table.
“We're making a lot of progress with Russia-Ukraine. There'll be a meeting set up very soon,” he said.
Trump's remarks come even as his wife, Melania, was involved in a ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine in the southern city of Oleshky. The ceasefire reportedly held for 30 hours, as per officials there. If it holds, this will be the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine, about four and a half years back that the two sides have observed a significant truce.
The POTUS also made a deal to buy diesel fuel from Russia in an effort to lower high domestic fuel prices ahead of the midterms. While war rages on elsewhere between Russia and Ukraine, both sides are reportedly eager to win Trump's approval as he keeps pushing for a peace deal.
(With AP inputs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More