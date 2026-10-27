Utah couple sentenced for helping suspected illegal immigrant escape ICE custody, used bolt cutters to remove handcuffs

A Utah couple admitted in court that they used bolt cutters to remove handcuffs and help a suspected illegal immigrant escape from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah said. According to officials, Kelzie Ryann Luna, 21, and George Sanchez-Juarez, 22, pleaded guilty to theft, disposal and conversion of government property, and aiding and abetting. Utah couple sentenced for helping suspected illegal immigrant escape ICE custody (Pexel - representational image)

On Monday, October 26, Luna and Sanchez-Juarez were each sentenced to four days in prison. They were also sentenced by a U.S. magistrate judge to pay a $600 fine and $28 in restitution and serve six months of supervised release.

Read More | ICE arrests NYC council staffer during ‘routine immigration appointment,’ Mamdani calls it ‘assault on our democracy’

“Obstructing ICE operations and any other law enforcement carries real and serious consequences, including federal charges, imprisonment, and a permanent federal criminal record,” said U.S. Attorney Melissa Holyoak for the District of Utah. “Those who choose to take the law into their own hands will be held accountable.”

The incident On October 8, 2025, federal agents went to a Salt Lake City Home Depot to arrest four people who were previously deported, according to court documents and statements made at Luna and Sanchez-Juarez’s plea and sentencing hearings. As agents arrested one individual, another man, who was handcuffed, escaped from a vehicle and ran across the street. Luna and Sanchez-Juarez allegedly helped the man evade arrest in a white Volkswagen Golf.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah, “Luna and Sanchez-Juarez then allegedly purchased bolt cutters to remove the handcuffs and later bragged about helping the suspected illegal alien escape from his lawful arrest while cursing ICE. Luna was identified by law enforcement as the passenger, and Sanchez-Juarez was the driver of the Volkswagen.”

Read More | ICE detains at least 5 Native Americans during Minnesota raids, community facing ‘extreme and terrifying violence’

“These defendants knowingly and deliberately interfered with officers performing their duties and attempted to shield an individual from the law. Their actions were not harmless. They undermined public safety, obstructed justice, and showed blatant disregard for the rule of law,” said Homeland Security Investigations Denver Special Agent in Charge Charles Engle. “We will use every lawful tool available to identify, investigate, and hold accountable anyone who attempts to impede federal law enforcement or aid those seeking to evade lawful arrest.”

The case was subsequently investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (HSI). It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Todd C. Bouton of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah.