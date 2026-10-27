Utah couple sentenced for helping suspected illegal immigrant escape ICE custody, used bolt cutters to remove handcuffs
Kelzie Ryann Luna, 21, and George Sanchez-Juarez, 22, pleaded guilty to theft, disposal and conversion of government property, and aiding and abetting.
A Utah couple admitted in court that they used bolt cutters to remove handcuffs and help a suspected illegal immigrant escape from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah said. According to officials, Kelzie Ryann Luna, 21, and George Sanchez-Juarez, 22, pleaded guilty to theft, disposal and conversion of government property, and aiding and abetting.
On Monday, October 26, Luna and Sanchez-Juarez were each sentenced to four days in prison. They were also sentenced by a U.S. magistrate judge to pay a $600 fine and $28 in restitution and serve six months of supervised release.
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“Obstructing ICE operations and any other law enforcement carries real and serious consequences, including federal charges, imprisonment, and a permanent federal criminal record,” said U.S. Attorney Melissa Holyoak for the District of Utah. “Those who choose to take the law into their own hands will be held accountable.”
The incident
On October 8, 2025, federal agents went to a Salt Lake City Home Depot to arrest four people who were previously deported, according to court documents and statements made at Luna and Sanchez-Juarez’s plea and sentencing hearings. As agents arrested one individual, another man, who was handcuffed, escaped from a vehicle and ran across the street. Luna and Sanchez-Juarez allegedly helped the man evade arrest in a white Volkswagen Golf.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah, “Luna and Sanchez-Juarez then allegedly purchased bolt cutters to remove the handcuffs and later bragged about helping the suspected illegal alien escape from his lawful arrest while cursing ICE. Luna was identified by law enforcement as the passenger, and Sanchez-Juarez was the driver of the Volkswagen.”
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“These defendants knowingly and deliberately interfered with officers performing their duties and attempted to shield an individual from the law. Their actions were not harmless. They undermined public safety, obstructed justice, and showed blatant disregard for the rule of law,” said Homeland Security Investigations Denver Special Agent in Charge Charles Engle. “We will use every lawful tool available to identify, investigate, and hold accountable anyone who attempts to impede federal law enforcement or aid those seeking to evade lawful arrest.”
The case was subsequently investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (HSI). It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Todd C. Bouton of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More