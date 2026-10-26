New UFO files include strange drawings of alleged ‘Skinwalker’ aliens seen in Utah

Newly-declassified US government documents show strange drawings of alleged alien sightings from 2010. The Department of Defense (DOD) released the new batch of documents on Friday. Besides accounts of unidentified flying objects (UFO) and unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) sightings, the files contain sketches of alleged aliens, called “Skinwalkers”, that were seen in Utah in 2010. The US Department of Defense has released files that include sketches of alleged aliens.

What is a Skinwalker? In Navajo legend, a Skinwalker is an evil, shape-shifting creature that has the power to transform itself into different animals.

Who investigated these strange sightings? The reports triggered an investigation by a Utah task force and led to two site visits in March and April 2010 by Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Space Studies (BAASS). Founded by businessman Robert Bigelow, BAASS was a private research company that held government contracts to study UFOs.

Investigators visited a property located near Fort Duchesne in northeastern Utah—the region famous for paranormal reports at Skinwalker Ranch, though the specific property name was hidden in the released paperwork, according to a Newsweek report.

The investigation was prompted by frequent sightings of mysterious lights and unusual creatures around the property.

What did witnesses claim to see on the ranch? Investigators interviewed 25 eye-witnesses from the area. The group included long-term residents, police officers, 15 Mormon Church members, 11 Native Americans (including a shaman), and a local Fish and Wildlife official.

According to the official report: "Witnesses have reported unidentified balls of light at close range, daytime sightings of "dog-like" creatures running on two legs, unnatural animalistic howling/screaming, "little people," prehistoric-like birds and a maggot which measured about 8-feet long and 2 to 3-feet in diameter.”

Other people described seeing a dark, shadow-like figure, a seven-foot-tall dog-like monster running at high speed on two legs, and small, three-foot-tall hairy creatures that moved like chimpanzees or orangutans.

Did the investigation find any physical evidence? The main goals of the investigation were to gather physical proof, interview witnesses, and set up surveillance cameras.

During the research, investigators collected four hair samples from an area where a witness said his dogs had chased a creature through a barbed-wire fence. While the fur matched the physical description given by the witness, scientific lab tests showed that three of the hair samples came from a dog, and the fourth came from a raccoon.

The released documents do not provide any definitive proof of alien life or paranormal creatures. The Department of Defense emphasized that these files represent "unresolved cases" and stated that the government cannot "make a definitive determination on the nature of the observed phenomena." More files are scheduled to be released to the public in the coming months.