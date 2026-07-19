Geauga County shooting reports: Active shooter feared at KOA campgrounds; first details

Scanner reports indicated there was a shooting in Geauga County, Ohio, on Saturday, July 18. Unconfirmed reports on the scanner noted that the incident was at the KOA campgrounds there.

Scanner reports indicated a shooting in Geauga County, Ohio. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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Several profiles on X shared the update from the Scanner Radio app, which is a live police scanner for Android and iOS devices. “Active Event: Shooting - Potentially at a KOA campground. No other details yet,” one wrote.

There is no official update from the Geauga County Sheriff's Office yet, and no reports on injuries either. There's also no information about the potential shooter, or their motive. A Facebook group tracking criminal activity in the area also posted there was an ‘active shooter’ situation there.

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{{^usCountry}} “Active shooter at KOA campgrounds. People hiding in cabins. Shooter hiding in the woods. *Geauga county. *Update…so far it sounds like there are no injuries thankfully! Shooter has not been caught yet,” the group noted. A later update on the group said the shooter had been caught. “Shooter has been caught!,” it was shared. Geauga County shooting reports: Reactions pour in {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Active shooter at KOA campgrounds. People hiding in cabins. Shooter hiding in the woods. *Geauga county. *Update…so far it sounds like there are no injuries thankfully! Shooter has not been caught yet,” the group noted. A later update on the group said the shooter had been caught. “Shooter has been caught!,” it was shared. Geauga County shooting reports: Reactions pour in {{/usCountry}}

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Another person shared the scanner report and wrote on X “Shooting at a KOA Campground in Geauga County Ohio large police presence no word on any injuries or fatalities at this time.”

Yet another wrote on Facebook “Shooter in custody. That was a very scary last hour. Thank you to Geauga County, Thompson and all those involved.” However, there's no confirmation of this yet.

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While it was not immediately clear where in Geauga County the shooting took place, many online said it was at Thompson.

“Who wld think this wld happen camping anywhere!! People have gone mad!!! Wth!?,” one person angrily remarked. Another expressed worry and wrote “Oh no have family in Thompson. Prayers this guy or whoever it is get caught soon.”

Yet another added “OMG, that is absolutely horrifying.”

A person claiming to be in the area also wrote “Ive been seeing emergency vehicles flying up 166.” Meanwhile, one asked if it was something less serious, like a person shooting into their neighbor's property. “Or is it just someone shooting on neighboring property?,” one asked, to which a comment noted there were ‘Multiple 911 calls saying he was shooting at the campers.’

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Others claimed they heard gunshots, amid reports of shooting at the Thompson KOA campgrounds. “I am hearing gunshots right now,” one wrote, while another added “Which campground because I’m hearing what sounds like firecrackers near my house and I live near Thompson.”

The KOA campgrounds in Thompson is located at 6445 Ledge Road.